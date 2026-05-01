FIFA Congress highlights the FIFA World Cup™ as a vehicle to unite the world and renews its pledge to stamp out racism in football

FIFA President calls for peace and unity as FIFA Member Associations gather in Vancouver, Canada

Congress welcomes the progress made in the fight against racism

FIFA President declares intention to stand for re-election in 2027

The FIFA Congress gathered in Vancouver, Canada, on 30 April 2026 and underscored how the upcoming FIFA World Cup™ in North America will bring together people from across the globe in a spirit of harmony and respect while reiterating its commitment to eradicating racism from the game.

The 76th FIFA Congress was the second to be held in Canada after the meeting staged in Montreal in 1976 and got under way with a welcome speech from Concacaf President Victor Montagliani and an address from The Canadian Soccer Association President Peter Augruso.

In his own opening remarks, FIFA President Gianni Infantino highlighted football’s unique power to build bridges in a divided world as all 48 Participating Member Associations get ready to shine at this year's FIFA World Cup and convey a powerful message of unity.

“Of course, (IR) Iran will be participating at the FIFA World Cup 2026 and, of course, (IR) Iran will play in the United States of America. And the reason for that is very simple, dear friends, it is because we have to unite, we have to bring people together,” said President Infantino.

“It is my responsibility; it is our responsibility. Football unites the world. FIFA unites the world. You unite the world. We unite the world. And we have to remember, always, that we have to be positive. We have to be smiling; we have to be happy. There are enough problems around the world. There are enough people who try to divide all over the world. If nobody tries to unite, what will happen to our world? We have to do it.”

76th FIFA Congress 2026 Previous 01 / 20 General view during the 76th FIFA Congress 02 / 20 FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks during the 76th FIFA Congress 03 / 20 FIFA Legends attend the 76th FIFA Congress 04 / 20 FIFA President Gianni Infantino, FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström, and the FIFA World Cup Trophy during the 76th FIFA Congress 05 / 20 FIFA Chief of Global Football Development Arsene Wenger speaks during the 76th FIFA Congress 06 / 20 FIFA Legends attend the 76th FIFA Congress 07 / 20 FIFA Chief Football Officer Jill Ellis speaks during the 76th FIFA Congress 08 / 20 The FIFA World Cup Trophy is displayed during the 76th FIFA Congress 09 / 20 Chairman of the FIFA Referees Committee Pierluigi Collina speaks during the 76th FIFA Congress 10 / 20 Chairman of the FIFA Referees Committee Pierluigi Collina and FIFA Chief Football Officer Jill Ellis attend during the 76th FIFA Congress 11 / 20 FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks during the 76th FIFA Congress 12 / 20 General view during the 76th FIFA Congress 13 / 20 General view of delegates attending the 76th FIFA Congress 14 / 20 FIFA President Gianni Infantino and the Chairman of the FIFA Referees Committee, Pierluigi Collina, pose during the 76th FIFA Congress 15 / 20 FIFA Legends attend the 76th FIFA Congress 16 / 20 Global Stand Against Racism at the 76th FIFA Congress 17 / 20 FIFA President Gianni Infantino on stage with FIFA Legends as part of the Global Stand Against Racism in Football during the 76th FIFA Congress 18 / 20 A general view of FIFA President Gianni Infantino and FIFA Legends on stage as part of the Global Stand Against Racism in Football during the 76th FIFA Congress 19 / 20 General view of delegates attending the 76th FIFA Congress 20 / 20 General view during the 76th FIFA Congress Next

Update on Global Stand Against Racism

President Infantino, accompanied by members of the Players’ Voice Panel and FIFA Legends, took the stage to deliver a powerful message on the progress made in the implementation of the Global Stand Against Racism, which was unanimously approved at the 74th FIFA Congress in Bangkok, Thailand, in May 2024.

Since then, FIFA has taken numerous key steps to strengthen the fight against racism, including amending the FIFA Disciplinary Code. In addition, the No Racism Gesture is now in place at all FIFA tournaments, over 12,000 individuals and more than 570 teams have been protected via the FIFA Social Media Protection Service, educational resources have been rolled out as part of the ongoing No Racism campaign and the Players’ Voice Panel representing all six confederations has completed a series of high-profile assignments.

“Two years on, while challenges remain, we can say this with confidence: we have made real and meaningful progress. We have turned commitment into concrete action across the global game. Our shared mission continues to guide and strengthen efforts worldwide,” stated President Infantino.

Commenting on the importance of the Global Stand Against Racism, the panel’s honorary captain George Weah said via video message: “This movement must go further, deeper into communities worldwide and raise awareness of the negative impact of racial discrimination. Racism is a disease.” Unprecedented investment in football

The FIFA Congress also approved the FIFA Annual Report 2025, including the cycle budget for 2027-2030, which foresees record-breaking revenue of USD 14 billion. This means that an unprecedented amount will be available for FIFA to reinvest in the game, with FIFA’s 211 Member Associations entitled to football development funding representing an eightfold increase as compared to the programmes that were in place prior to 2016, as FIFA Forward investments will reach a new high of USD 2.7 billion.

“Let me just say that, obviously, (FIFA) Forward Programme has made a big impact. In the last ten years, we have invested USD 5 billion in football development,” said Mr Infantino.

“It is crucially important that we do invest and it is crucially important that we increase our investment programmes. And I can assure you, as well, that these (USD) 2.7 billion that we are investing in the next cycle for Forward are just the starting point, are just the minimum of what we do and (what) we want to do and will do definitely, as well, much, much more,” he added. “(This USD) 2.7 billion, this corresponds to eight times more than what was done in the past.”

Statements by the Palestine Football Association and the Israel Football Association

The FIFA Congress heard statements by the Palestine Football Association (PFA) and the Israel Football Association (IFA) as President Infantino paid tribute to the innocent victims of violence in the region and insisted on the importance of using football to build bridges.

The original submission made by the PFA at the 74th FIFA Congress was handled by the relevant FIFA instances.

“You should never forget something: your two federations have the same rights. The right to organise football in your respective territories, the right to represent your countries on the international stage, and the right and duty to instil in your children a love of football and respect for one another,” Mr Infantino said.

Update on the 77th FIFA Congress