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Annual Report 2025
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Highlights
Roll of honour
Executive forewords
FIFA Club World Cup 2025™
2025 at a glance
Tournaments and events
Around FIFA
Governance
Financials
In memoriam
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FIFA World Cup 2026™
FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™ Host City announcement
FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™ other milestones
FIFA World Cup 2026™ the stars align in Washington DC
FIFA World Cup 2026™ milestone moments
FIFA World Cup 2026™ commercial announcements
FIFA World Cup 2026™
Major FIFA World Cup 2026™ milestones throughout 2025
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