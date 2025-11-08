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Annual Report 2025
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Highlights
Roll of honour
Executive forewords
FIFA Club World Cup 2025™
2025 at a glance
Tournaments and events
Around FIFA
Governance
Financials
In memoriam
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FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025™
FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025™
FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Morocco 2025™
FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025™
FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup Philippines 2025™
FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025™
FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025™
The Best FIFA Football Awards™ 2025
FIFA Women’s Champions Cup™ and FIFA Unites: Women’s Series™
2025 at a glance
FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Morocco 2025™
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