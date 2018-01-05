The Week in Numbers

A Pharaoh atop the African pyramid

Tarts deals the clean of Hearts

A baby, a son and a magnate

43

years since they last lifted the Emperor’s Cup – during which time they had lost six finals – is the run Cerezo Osaka ended by beating a Yokohama F. Marinos team that had won seven of the eight previous editions of the fixture in which they’d competed. Kota Mizunuma got the extra-time winner against his former club to give Cerezo, who began the year having never won a major title in the professional era, two trophies in two months.

34

years since Mahmoud El Khatib became the last Egyptian to reign as the African Footballer of the Year, Mo Salah took the crown. During that time, Ibrahim Youssef (twice), Mido and Mohamed Aboutrika had all finished on the podium.

24

home games without defeat is what Sydney FC dug deep to register and set a new A-League record – Brisbane Roar managed 23 unbeaten in Queensland in 2010/11. Bobo’s last-gasp strike – his 14th goal in 14 run-outs this season – secured Graham Arnold’s leaders a 2-2 draw with second-placed Newcastle Jets on Wednesday. Sydney are now undefeated in 15 meetings with the Jets – the longest one team has gone without losing to another in the A-League.

16

years and 6 months was the age at which Indian Arrows defender Jitendra Singh became the youngest marksman in I-League history against Shillong Lajong. The graduate of last year’s FIFA U-17 World Cup in his homeland broke the record of Baoringdao Bodo, who was 17 years and four months when he scored against, ironically, Shillong Lajong one year ago.

15

clubs is what Magno Alves has represented following his move to Novorizontino – having been stuck on 14 for six years. ‘Magnata’, who will turn 42 next week, is the fourth-leading active marksman in football behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

13

goals in his last 23 Premier League starts for Tottenham Hotspur is what Son Heungmin has scored from midfield – despite often being substituted. The 25-year-old has been directly involved in 12 goals in his last nine appearances in all competitions at Wembley (seven goals, five assists).

6

successive clean sheets is what Hearts have recorded for the first time in their 143-year history. ‘The Jam Tarts’ had kept five straight shutouts on eight previous occasions between 1905 and 2010 – three with current manager Craig Levein at the heart of their defence. Hearts have not conceded in nine hours and 21 minutes, and are unbeaten in nine outings.

5

minutes and one shot: that is all Diego Costa required to score the first goal since his return to Atletico Madrid. The striker’s last goal for Diego Simeone’s side helped them win at Stamford Bridge, eliminate Chelsea – the club he would soon join – and reach their first UEFA Champions League final in 40 years.

1