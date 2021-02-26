Kristine Lilly on the future of women’s football

This week on the FIFA Living Football Podcast Reshmin Chowdhury is joined by the most capped football player in history, in both the men’s and women’s game, former USA forward Kristine Lilly.

Kristine played a record-breaking 354 times for her country in a career spanning 22 years. We hear her thoughts on the development of the women’s game, including the importance of expanding the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™ to 32 teams.