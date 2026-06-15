FIFA President Gianni Infantino says start of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ has “gone beyond our expectations”

Mr Infantino was speaking to FIFA leadership and FIFA Member Associations at the FIFA Executive Football Summits 2026

Summits taking place over several days around the FIFA World Cup 2026™

Full stadiums, great atmosphere and great action have provided a spectacular start, FIFA President says

After attending five matches in five stadiums across each of the three host countries, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the FIFA World Cup 2026™ has kicked off “in a very, very successful way” that has “gone beyond our expectations”.

Mr Infantino was speaking in Miami, United States on the opening day of the FIFA Executive Football Summits 2026. Launched in 2016 – the first year of Mr Infantino’s presidency – the Summits provide a place for FIFA leadership and representatives from FIFA Member Associations (MAs) to meet and discuss a wide array of programmes, initiatives and policies.

This year’s Summits, which will continue until 17 June 2026, feature sessions covering the evolution of the FIFA Forward Programme, youth competitions, FIFA’s digital strategy, and more. Naturally, the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 will also feature prominently.

The FIFA President said he was delighted by the “incredible atmospheres (and) full stadiums”, as average crowds exceeded 63,000 during the opening eight matches. But he was also pleased with the quality of play, which has already demonstrated the increase in competitiveness across the world. Mr Infantino cited the 1-1 draw at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium between Switzerland and Qatar as an example.

“It is not one of the opening games in the host countries. Qatar vs. Switzerland in San Francisco: 68,000 spectators, packed stadium. It was really beautiful and (a) surprising result for some, for others not,” he told the assembled MA representatives. “Because we know that football today has become very, very competitive everywhere in the world. Everyone can play football, and this is thanks to the work that you are all doing in your respective countries.”

FIFA's Member Associations gather in Miami for FIFA Executive Football Summits 2026 02:23

Overall, the mood in those stadiums and across North America has been joyful and inclusive. Despite the complexity of organising a tournament over such a vast area and during challenging times, that was always going to be the case once the ball got rolling, he said.

“All this, of course, requires a lot of organisation, a lot of work, and when you just go and attend a match, you don’t know what is behind (it),” he added. “But only thanks to all this work of so many people behind the scenes, we can make sure that the action on the field is what it is. And it has been truly spectacular in these eight first games, not just with full stadiums and a great atmosphere, [but] great action, great goals on the field.”

The three host nations went undefeated in their FIFA World Cup 2026 openers, as Mexico beat South Africa 2-0 in Mexico City, then Canada came from behind to draw 1-1 with Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto and the United States overcame Paraguay 4-1 in Los Angeles. The tournament’s first three days also featured the returns of Haiti and Scotland to the FIFA World Cup™ stage after long absences and electric scenes in New York New Jersey, the site of the final, for the Group C showdown between Brazil and Morocco.

Along the way, scenes from colourful FIFA Fan Festivals and watch parties, along with enthusiastic crowds filling public spaces like Mexico City’s Paseo de la Reforma and New York City’s Times Square, have only added to the collective sense of excitement.

“What I was positively surprised (at), as well, was the atmosphere – you see so many children, so many families coming to watch these games. This is maybe unusual for some football events, but it creates a very, very beautiful atmosphere,” the FIFA President said. “We had, you know, very peaceful environments, very festive environments, starting from Mexico City to all the other places. And this is what this (FIFA) World Cup is about.”

From a more logistical and technical perspective, early reviews of the FIFA World Cup 2026 match presentation and organisation have been good. From the spectacle of the opening ceremonies to the new regulations designed to increase flow and fairness on the pitch, the first few matches have met the FIFA World Cup standard.

“That’s also why we try some new things, some laws of the game. We have seen it already in these games … the flow is quite quick. You don’t see any more players lying on the ground and staying there for five minutes, because they know that if they lie on the ground, they have to go out (from the pitch). The substitutions, you now see the players – they go out fast (from the pitch),” the FIFA President said regarding the impact some of the new rules have already had.