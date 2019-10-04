Adjudicatory chamber of the Independent Ethics Committee sanctions John Wesley Gonjuan

The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has found Mr John Wesley Gonjuan, a Vice-President of the Papua New Guinea Football Association and former competition manager with the Local Organising Committee of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Papua New Guinea 2016, guilty of having conflicts of interest and of offering and accepting gifts or benefits in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics.

The investigation proceedings against Mr Gonjuan followed the results of an audit which revealed a conflict of interest with a company owned by Mr Gonjuan and the receipt of an unjustified amount in 2016, in relation to his role as an official of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Papua New Guinea 2016.

In its decision, the adjudicatory chamber found that Mr Gonjuan had breached art. 19 (Conflicts of interest) and art. 20 (Offering and accepting gifts or other benefits) of the 2019 edition of the FIFA Code of Ethics and, as a result, sanctioned him with a ban from taking part in any football-related activity (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level for a period of two years and eight months. Additionally, a fine in the amount of CHF 50,000 has been imposed on Mr Gonjuan.