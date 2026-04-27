FIFA Judicial Bodies Plenary takes place ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026™

FIFA judicial members gather in Miami for plenary

Key focus on safeguarding and tackling discrimination

Stronger consistency and credibility in decision-making

FIFA’s Judicial Bodies Plenary was held in Miami this week, bringing together members of the organisation’s judicial system for two days of strategic dialogue and knowledge sharing ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

The plenary served as an important platform for institutional strengthening, with participants engaging in expert-led discussions on some of the most pressing issues facing global football today. Topics included recent disciplinary and ethics case law, the enforcement of FIFA decisions, safeguarding practices, survivor-centred and trauma-informed investigations, and effective responses to discrimination and racist abuse in the game.

With contributions from FIFA leadership, representatives from confederations and external specialists, the event provided a valuable opportunity to exchange experiences, align approaches and promote greater consistency in judicial decision-making across football’s global structures.

The discussions also reinforced the importance of maintaining the independence and credibility of FIFA’s judicial processes, ensuring that decisions continue to meet the highest standards of fairness, integrity and accountability.