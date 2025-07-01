FIFA extends temporary rules due to ongoing war in Ukraine

In view of the ongoing war in Ukraine, the Bureau of the FIFA Council has decided today to extend the application of Annexe 7 of the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP) until 30 June 2026. This extension ensures continued regulatory support for players, coaches and clubs impacted by the conflict and reflects FIFA’s ongoing commitment to protecting the stability and integrity of the football system in exceptional circumstances. The decision follows extensive consultations and constructive dialogue with football stakeholders, including FIFA member associations, leagues, clubs and player representatives. Under the extended provisions, foreign players and coaches will retain the right to unilaterally suspend their employment contracts with clubs affiliated to the Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF) or the Football Union of Russia (FUR) until 30 June 2026. To exercise this right, they must notify their club in writing by 1 August 2025 at the latest. This deadline ensures that such decisions are made in a timely and transparent manner, helping to prevent misuse and provide legal clarity to all parties. Annexe 7 was introduced in March 2022 as a temporary response to the crisis and has provided a critical framework for managing the extraordinary employment challenges faced by players and coaches because of the war. FIFA will continue to monitor the situation in Ukraine and Russia closely and remains prepared to adapt its regulatory approach as needed. FIFA reaffirms its support for all affected members of the football community and will continue working in coordination with stakeholders to uphold the principles of legal certainty, fairness and solidarity.