FIFA and six confederations reaffirm united front on anti-doping ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026™ and revised global regulations

FIFA and the six confederations met in Miami to strengthen global coordination in the fight against doping in football

Preparations for the 2027 World Anti-Doping Code and maintaining global compliance were key discussion points

FIFA also presented its anti-doping operational and test distribution plans for the FIFA World Cup 2026™

FIFA convened a two-day Anti-Doping Confederations Meeting at the FIFA Americas office in Miami, bringing together the heads and legal directors of the anti-doping units from all six confederations to strengthen collaboration and align preparations for the upcoming international football and 2027 World Anti-Doping Code (WADA Code) cycle.

As part of these efforts, FIFA proposed the creation of a dedicated Football Anti-Doping Working Group composed of representatives from FIFA and each confederation. The group will serve as a specialised expert forum focused on anti-doping in international football, supporting knowledge exchange, risk assessments and coordinated programme development.

Throughout the meeting, confederations presented updates on their regional anti-doping activities and plans, while open discussions addressed regional challenges, education initiatives and opportunities to strengthen collaboration across the football ecosystem.

The meeting focused on reinforcing global anti-doping efforts in football and strengthening football’s united front in its global anti-doping efforts, activities, and interests. FIFA and the confederations reaffirmed their shared commitment to protecting the integrity of the game through enhanced cooperation, mutual support, and most critically, coordinated action.

A key component of the discussions was an update on FIFA’s operational planning and testing goals for the FIFA World Cup 2026™, aimed at ensuring robust anti-doping controls are in place before and during the landmark tournament that will be held in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Participants also examined the upcoming 2027 WADA Code and International Standards, including key amendments and implementation timelines. The meeting provided an opportunity to align approaches to attaining and maintaining Code compliance while preparing for the regulatory changes that will shape international football’s global anti-doping programmes in the coming years.