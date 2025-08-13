FIFA.com
Media Release

Tuesday 12 August 2025
FIFA Disciplinary Committee opens proceedings against Panamanian Football Association President Manuel Arias Corco

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has opened proceedings against the President of the Panamanian Football Association, Manuel Arias Corco, who was banned from taking part in any football-related activity for six months by the adjudicatory chamber of the FIFA Ethics Committee.

The proceedings relate to a potential breach of article 21 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code for the alleged failure to respect the above-mentioned decision rendered by the adjudicatory chamber of the FIFA Ethics Committee.

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee will provide further details on the proceedings in due course.

