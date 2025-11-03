FIFA Appeal Committee confirms sanctions against Football Association of Malaysia and seven players

The FIFA Appeal Committee has rendered its decision on the appeals lodged by the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) and seven players – Gabriel Felipe Arrocha, Facundo Tomás Garcés, Rodrigo Julián Holgado, Imanol Javier Machuca, João Vitor Brandão Figueiredo, Jon Irazábal Iraurgui and Hector Alejandro Hevel Serrano – against the decision issued by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee for breaches of article 22 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code (FDC) concerning forgery and falsification.

After analysing the submissions and conducting a hearing, the Appeal Committee decided to dismiss the appeals, and to confirm in its entirety the following sanctions imposed upon FAM and the seven players:

The Football Association of Malaysia has been ordered to pay a fine of CHF 350,000 to FIFA.

The players Gabriel Felipe Arrocha, Facundo Tomás Garcés, Rodrigo Julián Holgado, Imanol Javier Machuca, João Vitor Brandão Figueiredo, Jon Irazábal Iraurgui and Hector Alejandro Hevel Serrano have each been ordered to pay a fine of CHF 2,000 to FIFA.

The aforementioned players have been further sanctioned with a 12-month suspension from all football-related activities.

FAM and the players have been notified of the terms of the decision today. They have ten days in which to request a motivated decision, and following this notification, the parties will have 21 days for a possible appeal before the Court of Arbitration for Sport.