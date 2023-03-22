FIFA Ethics Committee provisionally suspends coach in Congo DR

Consequently, the investigatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee initiated preliminary investigations against several coaches in Congo DR, including Jonathan Bukabakwa, former youth coach at clubs of the Urban Football Agreement of the regions of Lipopo and Malebo (EUFKIN-Lipopo and EUFKIN-Malebo). On 16 February 2023, taking into account the relevant information and documentation obtained throughout the preliminary stage of the investigations, the investigatory chamber determined that, pursuant to article 62 paragraph 1 of the FIFA Code of Ethics (“FCE”), there was a prima facie case and decided to open formal investigation proceedings against Mr Bukabakwa for possible violations of article 24 of the FCE. The investigatory chamber additionally requested that the adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee impose provisional sanctions against Mr Bukabakwa in accordance with article 86 paragraph 1 of the FCE. On 20 March 2023, following the request of the investigatory chamber, the chairperson of the adjudicatory chamber decided to provisionally suspend Mr Bukabakwa from taking part in any football-related activities (both at national and international level) for a period of five months, pursuant to article 86 of the FCE. The relevant decision was notified to Mr Bukabakwa today, the date on which the suspension comes into force.