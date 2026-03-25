Ethics Committee opens formal proceedings against Congolese Football Association officials in relation to alleged financial misconduct

The investigatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has opened formal proceedings against three senior officials of the Congolese Football Association (FECOFOOT) in connection with alleged financial misconduct involving FIFA funds.

The proceedings follow the receipt of information and documentation gathered through a review process initiated by FIFA. This material indicates potential financial irregularities and inconsistencies relating to the use of FIFA‑allocated funds. Based on this information, the investigatory chamber has determined that there is a prima facie basis to open proceedings for potential breaches of the FIFA Code of Ethics.

On this basis, the chairperson of the investigatory chamber has decided to open formal proceedings against the following FECOFOOT officials:

Jean Guy Mayolas , President of FECOFOOT and a member of the FIFA Media and Communications Committee;

Wantete Badji , General Secretary of FECOFOOT; and

Raoul Kanda, Finance Director of FECOFOOT.