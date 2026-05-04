Adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee sanctions Ian Alves

The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has banned Mr Ian Alves, former General Secretary of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), from all football-related activities for a duration of five years, after having found him guilty of abusing his position to sexually harass female staff members of the GFF. In addition to the ban, the adjudicatory chamber has imposed a fine amounting to CHF 20,000 on Mr Alves.

Upon careful analysis of the written statements of the victims, documentation provided by the GFF, the submissions of the accused, as well as the various evidence collected during the investigatory chamber’s investigation, the adjudicatory chamber was comfortably satisfied that Mr Alves had breached article 24 (Protection of physical and mental integrity), article 26 (Abuse of position) and, by corollary, article 14 (General duties) of the FIFA Code of Ethics.

The terms of the decision were notified to Mr Alves today, the date on which the ban comes into force, and will be followed by notification of the grounds within the next 60 days in accordance with the Code of Ethics.

FIFA has a strict stance against all forms of abuse in football, and the Ethics Committee handles all such cases in line with the Code of Ethics, addressing each with the specificity it deserves.