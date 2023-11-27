FIFA Integrity Task Force identifies no suspicious betting activity during FIFA World Cup 2026

All 104 tournament matches monitored in real time

No suspicious betting activity or indications of potential match manipulation identified

Collaboration to continue across future FIFA tournaments

The FIFA Integrity Task Force, established to safeguard all FIFA competitions against match manipulation‑related threats, has successfully concluded its FIFA World Cup 2026™ operations after monitoring betting markets and on-field activity in real time across all 104 matches.

Based on the information collected and analysed throughout the competition, the Task Force identified no suspicious betting activity or indications of match manipulation in connection with any fixture.

During the tournament, FIFA centralised the collection of betting‑monitoring reports and other relevant data and information provided by Task Force members, as well as information received through available reporting mechanisms. This information was subsequently analysed and shared among Task Force members in line with operational procedures.

The collaborative nature of the Task Force enabled an experienced, coordinated and timely assessment of and response to any alert or indication of potential match manipulation throughout the FIFA World Cup 2026™, with each participating member contributing their specific expertise.

Members of the Task Force for the FIFA World Cup 2026 include the AFC, CAF, Concacaf, CONMEBOL, UEFA, the OFC, the United States Soccer Federation, the Canadian Soccer Association, the Mexican Football Federation, the FBI, INTERPOL, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, the Council of Europe, the Group of Copenhagen, Sportradar, the International Betting Integrity Association, the United Lotteries for Integrity in Sports, IC360, Genius Sports, the United States Department of Justice, Sport Integrity Canada, the Competition Bureau Canada, the Comisión Federal de Competencia Económica and other independent experts.

“The FIFA Integrity Task Force provided a strong framework during the FIFA World Cup 2026 for sharing intelligence, assessing potential concerns and coordinating a timely response,” said Liam Rich, FIFA’s Senior Integrity Manager. “We thank all Task Force members for their expertise and commitment during the competition and we look forward to building on this collaboration at future FIFA tournaments.”

Looking ahead, FIFA will continue working with the members of the Integrity Task Force to safeguard future tournaments, including FIFA’s youth competitions later this year and the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™.