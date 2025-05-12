FIFA Integrity Task Force discusses progress during meeting in Miami

Collaborative effort between FIFA and key stakeholders in the integrity field

Group to finalise strategies for upcoming FIFA tournaments, including the Task force’s work in line with FIFA’s core objective of safeguarding and promoting integrity of football across all competitions

The FIFA Integrity Task Force, established to monitor and safeguard all FIFA competitions from the manipulation of matches and any integrity-related matter, met on Thursday, 08 May 2025, in Miami and focused on finalising strategies for upcoming FIFA competitions, reviewing integrity scenarios, assessing the effectiveness of communication methods and strengthening collaboration with ad hoc members. The task force’s work is in line with FIFA’s core objective of safeguarding and promoting the integrity of football across all its competitions. This includes working to prevent and sanction all forms of match manipulation, corruption and other unethical or illegal activities that could undermine the integrity of the game.

Among the participants in the meeting were the United States Department of Justice, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), INTERPOL, Concacaf, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the Council of Europe, the Group of Copenhagen, the International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA), the United Lotteries for Integrity in Sports (ULIS) and Sportradar. With the support of the task force, FIFA will monitor the betting markets and in-game events in real time during every FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ match. Among the main topics addressed were integrity protocols for FIFA competitions taking place in 2025 – including an assessment of the FIFA World Cup 26™ qualifiers – and a review of the competition-specific monitoring strategy for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.