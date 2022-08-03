FIFA and UNODC wrap up year-long global programme

Gianni Infantino, FIFA President said: “Integrity, good governance, ethics and fair play – these are values that lie at very heart of football and are fundamental to ensuring trust and confidence in our sport. Bringing together over 400 participants from around the world, the FIFA Global Integrity Programme delivered together with the UNODC has provided an important platform to educate and strengthen ongoing efforts to combat match-manipulation and protect the integrity of football. “I would like to thank the UNODC and Ms. Ghada Waly for the ongoing collaboration and look forward to continuing our future work and programmes together.” "Corruption and cheating have no place in our societies, and certainly no place in the world’s most popular sport. Through the Global Integrity Programme, FIFA and UNODC have made a real impact in advancing integrity in football. We will continue working in partnership with FIFA to protect the beautiful game from match fixing and other crimes, and to leverage the global force that is football in our efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals," said UNODC Executive Director Ghada Waly. As part of the FIFA Global Integrity Programme, workshops were held in all six confederations, including the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), the Confederation of African Football (CAF), the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf), the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC), the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), and the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL). The FIFA Global Integrity Programme was developed in line with FIFA’s overall vision of making football truly global and the UNODC’s objective of supporting governments and sports organizations in their efforts to safeguard sport from corruption and crime. Additional information: The Global Integrity Programme was implemented within the context of a joint FIFA-UNODC partnership, established following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in 2020 committing to zero policy tolerance on corruption in football. For more information on UNODC’s work on safeguarding sport from corruption and crime, please visit unodc.org/safeguardingsport. For more information on the FIFA Global Integrity Programme and FIFA Integrity, please visit legal.fifa.com.