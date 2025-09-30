Record activity highlights growing role of FIFA Football Tribunal

In the period covered by the report, the FT processed an unprecedented volume of claims and regulatory applications – 21,633 in total – surpassing the previous year’s figures and reflecting the continued trust in FIFA’s dispute resolution system. FIFA continues to prioritise the evolution of its regulatory framework, as outlined in the Strategic Objectives for the Global Game: 2023-2027, and the period covered by this report saw further regulatory milestones. The interim regulatory framework, which took effect on 1 January 2025, introduced significant amendments to the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP), and the development of the National Dispute Resolution Chamber (NDRC) framework has already resulted in the recognition of ten NDRCs, further strengthening access to dispute resolution at national level. The report also marks the one-year anniversary of the relocation of FIFA’s Legal & Compliance Division to Miami, United States. This new chapter has reinforced FIFA’s commitment to being present in all regions of the world, with the Football Tribunal continuing to provide high-quality services to all parties across the globe. The full Football Tribunal Report 2024/2025 is available here and can be accessed at www.fifa.com/legal.