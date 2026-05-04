FIFA International Player Transfer Course 2026 launched

Intended for professionals who operate or will be carrying out international transfers

Application window opens on 4 May and closes on 22 June 2026

Course to be held in Miami, Florida, between 3 and 6 November 2026

FIFA has launched the 2026 edition of the FIFA International Player Transfer Course, a four-day educational initiative providing hands-on approach to all aspects of the international transfer process.

Each year, more than 20,000 professional players (men and women) move across 5,000 clubs from different countries. Although FIFA has significantly simplified the international transfer process in recent years, it still requires knowledge of the transfer system, including the different stages and aspects of international transfers.

The FIFA International Player Transfer Course is designed especially for people who operate or will be carrying out international transfers. The course, now in its fourth edition, is one of the projects that is helping to make football truly global and accessible to everyone.

The four-day course will be delivered in one module in Miami, Florida, from 3 to 6 November 2026. Sessions will be led by experienced FIFA lawyers and specialists who bring real-world expertise from handling high-profile international transfers.

Participants will learn about FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (RSTP), including registration, employment contracts and the regulations governing Third-Party Ownership (TPO) and Third-Party Influence (TPI).

The course will outline the key steps and roles in the process of a player transfer including the role and obligations of agents and the operation of the FIFA Transfer Matching System (TMS). Solidarity mechanisms and training compensation will also be studied.

Applications for the fourth edition of the FIFA International Player Transfer Course will be open from 4 May 2026 to 22 June 2026. The Academic Board will select up to 30 participants.