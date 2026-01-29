FIFA strengthens global anti-doping readiness with DCO accreditation course

The course marks an important component of FIFA’s operational readiness ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ and FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™

Approximately 30 Doping Control Officers (DCO), representing all 6 continents attended in-depth lectures and hands-on training covering the collection of urine, blood and dried blood spot samples

All attendees were also required to pass a final competency examination to confirm they meet the high standard of being a DCO in FIFA competitions

As preparations intensify for the upcoming FIFA World Cups, FIFA’s Anti-Doping Unit recently hosted its Doping Control Officer (DCO) Accreditation Course at the Home of FIFA in Zurich. The session, hosted at the Home of FIFA, brought together experienced FIFA DCOs and new recruits for a full day of theoretical and practical training. The theoretical component of the course covered key elements of FIFA’s Anti-Doping Programme, including the duties and obligations of a FIFA DCO, tournament logistics, testing kits and equipment, the use of digital systems, laboratory analysis processes, therapeutic use exemptions and in- and out-of-competition testing procedures. Sessions were delivered by senior FIFA anti-doping experts and internationally recognised specialists.

These sessions allowed DCOs to revisit and refine correct procedures in a controlled environment, ensuring consistency and precision in line with FIFA requirements. All participating DCOs were required to successfully complete a written competency examination before they could complete the course and renew or earn their DCO accreditation for future FIFA competitions. Only those who met FIFA’s standards will be accredited for assignments over the next two years.