FIFA partners with USADA to ensure a clean FIFA Club World Cup 2025™

As the decade of major international sporting events hosted in the United States begins, FIFA and the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) are pleased to announce a collaboration to conduct anti-doping testing at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, during which 32 of the world’s best clubs will contest the most coveted trophy in club football from 14 June to 13 July in 11 cities across the United States. The agreement, part of both organisations’ continued commitment to promoting clean sport and fair competition, will see USADA assist FIFA by providing local Doping Control Officers (DCOs) to support FIFA’s own DCOs and anti-doping test distribution plan at the tournament. “We are thrilled to provide gold standard testing and support to FIFA and its athletes as they prepare for and compete in the inaugural Club World Cup held in the US,” said USADA CEO Travis T. Tygart. “These athletes are the best in their sport, and they deserve the best when it comes to clean and fair sport.” Under the agreement, USADA will also conduct out-of-competition testing prior to and throughout the tournament at the direction of FIFA and in compliance with the FIFA Anti-Doping Regulations, the World Anti-Doping Code and all applicable international standards. This will ensure that FIFA has highly trained and experienced local DCOs supporting its own testing missions. “It is a pleasure to work with the National Anti-Doping Organization of the United States, who will assist FIFA in delivering a robust anti-doping programme at the FIFA Club World Cup. We look forward to collaborating with USADA and ensuring a clean tournament this summer,” said Emilio García Silvero, FIFA’s Chief Legal & Compliance Officer.