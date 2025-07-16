FIFA delivers robust anti-doping programme for FIFA Club World Cup 2025™

Comprehensive testing before and during competition involving all participating teams

Strong cooperation with global anti-doping organisations

Successful collection and analysis of hundreds of urine and blood samples

With the assistance of national anti-doping organisations around the globe, FIFA successfully delivered an extensive anti-doping programme covering all teams involved in the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup™.

In the months leading up to the competition, FIFA directed no-advance-notice testing for all participating teams in their home nations in coordination with sixteen relevant National or Regional Anti-Doping Organisations and additional partners.

In addition to the support given ahead of the competition, FIFA also partnered with USADA during the tournament, with the US agency providing local Doping Control Officers (DCOs) to complement FIFA’s own DCOs in conducting out-of-competition testing on the teams participating in the tournament.

The testing programme in the lead-up to and during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ included the following:

738 tests conducted in total – 313 before the competition and 425 during the competition – with 400 carried out directly by FIFA

Comprehensive in-competition doping controls conducted after every match at the tournament (252 total tests)

Comprehensive out-of-competition doping controls conducted during the tournament (173 total tests)

1,159 samples produced overall (738 urine and 421 blood)

Testing conducted at match venues, team hotels and training grounds

4 additional in-competition controls conducted at the FIFA Club World Cup™ play-in match between Los Angeles FC and Club America

All 32 participating teams underwent out-of-competition testing both in advance of the competition and at least once during the tournament.