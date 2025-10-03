FIFA publishes Anti-Doping Report for period between January 2024 and July 2025

Report highlights institution’s commitment to safeguarding the integrity of the game

Nearly 2,000 doping control tests were conducted across FIFA tournaments and continental qualifying competitions for next year’s FIFA World Cup™

Players affiliated to 160 of FIFA’s 211 Member Associations were tested, reflecting the global reach of the testing programme

FIFA today published the latest edition of its Anti-Doping Report, which relates to the period from 1 January 2024 to 31 July 2025. As part of FIFA’s objective to provide transparency in its anti-doping activities, the report, which covers a one-and-a-half-year span, offers a summary of FIFA’s efforts to collect and analyse player samples.

FIFA remains firmly committed to ensuring that the outcome of all competitions and matches organised by FIFA and its stakeholders is based purely on sporting merit. Almost 2,000 doping control tests were performed across FIFA tournaments and the continental preliminary competitions for the FIFA World Cup 26™, reflecting FIFA’s commitment to protecting the integrity of the global game. The report highlights the global reach of the testing programme, with players affiliated to 160 of FIFA’s 211 Member Associations – which equates to 76% – tested during the reporting period. During the period under analysis, there was a change of scenery for the FIFA Anti-Doping Unit, which relocated to Miami, United States, last August, along with the other teams that make up the FIFA Legal & Compliance Division. The unit oversaw many anti-doping missions from its new base, including in- and out-of-competition testing across the following nine major FIFA events:

FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 Dubai™

FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Colombia 2024™

FIFA Futsal World Cup Uzbekistan 2024™

FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Dominican Republic 2024™

FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2024™

FIFAe Next Gen 2024

FIFAe Finals 2024

FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Seychelles 2025™

FIFA Club World Cup 2025™

FIFA’s anti-doping efforts are not just about testing and enforcement; they also promote a values-based culture of respect, fairness and integrity across the game. During the reporting period, FIFA continued to support and collaborate with the six continental confederations, with the report highlighting the organisation’s ongoing and expanded collaboration with Concacaf and its work with the OFC. All the underlying data in the report was extracted from the Anti-Doping Administration and Management System, which was developed by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to coordinate the worldwide anti-doping activities of all signatories to the WADA Code. Anti-doping is one of FIFA’s central pillars in its efforts to ensure that the game of football remains all about sporting excellence, passion and team spirit. The report can be accessed in this section.