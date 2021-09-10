FIFA Quality Programme for VAR Technology

Following the successful implementation of the certification process, it has been mandatory since the 2022/2023 season for video assistant referee (VAR) technology to be certified. The certification status of any such technology is validated by FIFA as part of the Implementation Assistance and Approval Programme (IAAP).

Test protocol and certification

VAR systems are integrated into the broadcast set-up by collecting the broadcast feed and transmitting it to the video operation room (VOR), where the VARs are located. Within this set-up, the FIFA Quality Programme test protocol focuses on evaluating three technical aspects that have a direct influence on the video output. These aspects are:

Synchronicity

Latency

Video quality

FIFA currently certifies VAR technologies to either the FIFA Quality or the FIFA Basic standard. VAR technologies that successfully pass the test are certified by FIFA until the end of the relevant certification cycle during which they were tested. The current certification cycle ends on 31 December 2027. To extend the certification period of a VAR system, providers must successfully complete a system test conducted by a FIFA-accredited test institute in the 12 months prior to the end of the cycle.

Providers wishing to obtain certification for their VAR technology need to follow the official application process and successfully complete a system test conducted by a FIFA-accredited test institute.

FIFA currently offers two licensing tiers for VAR technology: FIFA Quality, to help VAR providers promote their systems; and FIFA Basic, which provides certification to a non‑commercial standard. Both are based on independent testing to show that the technology fulfils the minimum requirements for use in football. To obtain certification, VAR providers* must follow the instructions outlined in the Application Guide.