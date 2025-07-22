FIFA Quality Programme announces companies as FIFA Preferred Providers for Football Turf

FIFA is happy to announce the following companies as FIFA Preferred Providers for Football Turf within the framework of the FIFA Quality Programme for Football Turf:

CoCreation Grass Co., Ltd.

Edel Grass B.V.

FieldTurf Inc.

Greenfields B.V.

Limonta S.P.A.

Polytan GmbH

Saltex Oy

Sports and Leisure Group NV

This recognises the above companies as industry leaders in relation to the technical standards for football turf launched in 2001.

What is the FIFA Preferred Provider scheme?

A FIFA Preferred Provider (FPP) is a company with extensive experience and expertise in the football turf industry. As part of the initiative, FPPs benefit from a closer working relationship with the FIFA Quality Programme team, including through research projects, to help develop technical standards.

Ensuring high standards for Football Turf

The FPP licence builds on the benchmark of the FIFA Quality Programme for Football Turf, an initiative that supports clubs and member associations alike in selecting and installing playing surfaces that meet their needs. The programme ensures that artificial-turf surfaces replicate the attributes of high-quality natural grass, provide a playing environment that does not increase the risk of injury to players and match officials and are of adequate durability (notwithstanding the need for correct maintenance). To ensure a high-quality playing surface, artificial-turf products and pitches must successfully pass a rigorous test programme that assesses ball and surface interaction, player and surface interaction and durability.

Becoming a FIFA Preferred Provider