Morocco to host FIFA Unites: Women’s Series 2025

FIFA can confirm that the FIFA Unites: Women’s Series 2025 will now take place in Morocco, with the opening matches for the tournament now scheduled to kick-off on Sunday 26 October. The FIFA Unites: Women's Series 2025 will see the Afghan Women United play their first match on the international stage, as well as Chad and Libya set to make their FIFA/Coca-Cola Women’s World Ranking debuts at the completion of the round-robin tournament. FIFA would like to thank the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FMRF) and looks forward to working together to host a successful tournament. FIFA would also like to reiterate its continued commitment to the ongoing implementation of the wider FIFA Strategy for Action for Afghan Women’s Football that was approved by the FIFA Council in May 2025, which includes the organization of - and extensive support - being provided to female Afghan players during the selection process and preparation prior to the FIFA Unites Women’s Series 2025. FIFA can also confirm that Afghan Women United was chosen by players as the new official team name following consultation with FIFA. Further details on the FIFA Unites: Women’s Series 2025, including a detailed match schedule, will be communicated shortly on FIFA.com.