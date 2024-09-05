According to the World Health Organization, 1.3 billion people, or 16% of the world’s population, experience some form of disability – and this number is expected to increase. One of FIFA’s key missions as world football’s governing body is to promote inclusion for all in the game, including disabled people and people with limited mobility.
FIFA has developed this Disability Football Toolkit to support and enhance opportunities for disabled people. The toolkit has been designed to support the global advancement and sustainability of Disability Football opportunities and structures and the inclusive and active participation of disabled people in all aspects of the beautiful game. This resource can be used by all, including national MAs and regional confederations, football leagues, clubs, coaches or volunteers, players with disabilities, etc.