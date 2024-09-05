FIFA.com
Human rights and anti-discrimination

FIFA Disability Football Toolkit

According to the World Health Organization, 1.3 billion people, or 16% of the world’s population, experience some form of disability – and this number is expected to increase. One of FIFA’s key missions as world football’s governing body is to promote inclusion for all in the game, including disabled people and people with limited mobility.

FIFA has developed this Disability Football Toolkit to support and enhance opportunities for disabled people. The toolkit has been designed to support the global advancement and sustainability of Disability Football opportunities and structures and the inclusive and active participation of disabled people in all aspects of the beautiful game. This resource can be used by all, including national MAs and regional confederations, football leagues, clubs, coaches or volunteers, players with disabilities, etc.

LIMA, PERU - DECEMBER 17: Two players of the Peruvian Amputee Football team fight for the ball during a training session on December 17, 2021 in Lima, Peru. The first Peruvian Amputee Football team is made of a pre-selection of 40 players that have been training once a week for the last three years. In March, the final squad will travel to Barranquilla to participate in the Qualifiers to get a ticket to Turkey 2022 Amputee World Cup. (Photo by Raul Sifuentes/Getty Images)
DIRECT TO:
Download the FIFA Disability Football Toolkit

Read more about the toolkit

Cookie Settings