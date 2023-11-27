History made as FIFA World Cup 2026™ match features all-female medical team

The FIFA World Cup 2026™ match between Germany and Curaçao made history in more ways than one. In addition to being the Caribbean side’s first-ever match in the competition, it was also the first to feature an all-female medical team. The on-field-of-play medical team of FIFA Match Doctor Dr Emma Lunan, Curaçao Team Doctor Dr Suzanne Huurman, Germany Team Doctor Dr Silja Schwarz and Emergency Medicine Doctor Dr Carrie Bakunas, as well as Dr Kerry Peek, the injury spotter, all made history in Houston on June 14. FIFA Director of Medical Dr Andrew Massey said he hoped it would inspire more women to progress into leading roles in football medicine. “What a fabulous coincidence, our mission at FIFA is to set standards in clinical care and governance, build a worldwide football medicine community, conduct and facilitate impactful research and education, and promote equity and diversity in access to football medicine knowledge,” he said. “This is a fantastic example of excellent clinicians providing expert care. We really need to promote this further and encourage more females to progress into medical leadership roles within football medicine." Dr Emma Lunan added: “I am privileged to have the opportunity to work at FIFA on such a stage as the World Cup. To share that experience with other females who have progressed so well in their careers is an absolute joy. “Hopefully, this is a springboard to show that expertise in sports medicine and performance medicine is not dependent on your sex or gender and the opportunities to progress can be based on your competence. It would be fantastic to think that females all across the world see that football is a conduit to progressing in your career within medicine and demonstrating that there are opportunities for females within football medicine to excel.”