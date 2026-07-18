“An easy skill with life-changing consequences”: Young players taught Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation

Football and health come together at the FIFA Arena mini-pitch in New York’s Central Park

FIFA Legends participate including Cafu, Hristo Stoichkov and John Terry

CPR is an easy skill that people can learn within minutes: FIFA Director of Medical Dr Andrew Massey

Young footballers have been taught about the potentially life-saving skill of Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) during a session in New York’s Central Park as part of FIFA’s efforts to use football to promote health. FIFA Legends including Brazil World Cup winner Cafu, former England captain John Terry and Bulgarian icon Hristo Stoichkov joined the session at the FIFA Arena mini-pitch, inaugurated before the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

Young players taught Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation 02:51

“Football is a lot more than just playing on the pitch. It’s about teaching life skills, it’s about teaching dedication, hard work, teamwork, social skills, and CPR is a follow-on from that as well. It’s a very easy skill that people can learn within minutes but has life-changing consequences if they learn it well,“ said FIFA Director of Medical, Dr Andrew Massey.

“If at least one child walks away from here knowing how to do hands-only CPR, well then that will drip feed into probably their family or the rest of the community as well. They’ll be able to tell people how easy that is, so that they can come to public places like this and have the skills to apply what they’ve learned with regards to the CPR and possibly save a life with it.”

The players taking part in the activity were from Street Soccer USA, a national non-profit organization in 16 cities which helps over 75,000 players in some of the country’s most-challenged neighbourhoods.

“It's so important for these kids – like I did when I was at school at their age – to learn this basic rule in life,” said John Terry. “I hope it never happens, but if they're ever around the situation, the most important thing is not to panic and know that you have the experience and you know what to do. And I think that's vital, and it's a life skill. It's not just for these kids now – it's something that they'll take with them forever.”

The FIFA Arena mini-pitch, inaugurated on 8 June 2026, is one of 26 such pitches due to be opened across the city.

“These kinds of facilities create a better environment for kids, a safe environment for kids to come and kick the ball,” said FIFA Chief Member Associations Officer Elkhan Mammadov. “(They) also create a great opportunity for communities to come on a daily basis, free of charge, and play football. And through the FIFA Arena, we can also promote a healthy lifestyle, to have different medical activities, as well, including today’s activity.