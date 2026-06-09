FIFA Arena opens in Central Park, the first of 26 mini-pitches to be installed across New York

FIFA President Gianni Infantino inaugurates FIFA Arena mini-pitch in Central Park alongside Mayor of New York City Zohran Mamdani and Governor of New York State Kathy Hochul

FIFA Arena will remain in Central Park throughout the FIFA World Cup 2026™, offering free play and programming for more than 5,000 children from all five boroughs and beyond

A free watch party for 50,000 people in Central Park will be presented by Global Citizen for the FIFA World Cup 2026 final on 19 July

FIFA marked a historic day in New York City as the first of 26 FIFA Arena mini-pitches across the city was officially inaugurated in Central Park and a huge, free watch party for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ final was announced.

The twin announcements were made at a ceremony at Tavern on the Green, attended by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, the Mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani, the Governor of New York State, Kathy Hochul, and Global Citizen CEO and co-founder Hugh Evans.

Also present at the celebrations were Central Park Conservancy President and CEO Betsy Smith, New York New Jersey Host Committee CEO Alex Lasry and FIFA Legend George Weah. A former President of the Republic of Liberia and 1995 FIFA World Player of the Year, Mr Weah is also honorary captain of the FIFA Players’ Voice Panel.

FIFA Legends Roberto Baggio, Marco Materazzi, Christian “Bobo” Vieri and Youri Djorkaeff, who is FIFA Senior Football Adviser, were in attendance, lending their support to the initiative to provide a safe environment for young people to play the game in the heart of the city.

“We all know that the world needs an occasion to come together, to unite. That’s what the (FIFA) World Cup does. We want to unite the world. We want to bring the world together, and we want to bring the world together in joy, in happiness, in unity, and New York is exactly a symbol for all of that,” the FIFA President said.

Mr Infantino described the opening of the FIFA Arena as the moment New York’s transformation into a football city truly began, saying that Central Park is now football territory.

Reflecting on the city’s role as host of the tournament’s showpiece occasion, the FIFA President spoke of New York’s unique place in the world. “New York is such an international city. We have more than 200 nationalities here…everyone should be proud of where he or she comes from, and everyone should show it, exactly because we have the World Cup,” he added.

He also announced the construction of 26 FIFA Arena mini-pitches across New York, a major investment in promoting soccer across New York, for a project that aims to create accessible, safe and sustainable football infrastructure worldwide, particularly in areas where children and communities have limited access to quality sports facilities.

“We will build…26 arenas, FIFA Arenas, for 2026 in New York. And all of this gives to these children...a moment to play in a safe environment, in a secure environment, to share emotions and feelings with their team-mates from New York and from all over the world – and to be happy.”

The FIFA Arena in Central Park itself will be open to the public from 10 June to 18 July, operated by Street Soccer USA in partnership with FIFA. Programming will run daily from 10:00 to 14:00 for open play and group bookings, and from 16:00 to 20:00 for themed events and community sessions. More than 80 schools, recreation centres and community organisations from across all five boroughs are expected to take part, with more than 5,000 children set to benefit.

Programming partners include Street Soccer USA, the U.S. Soccer Federation and the American Heart Association, alongside FIFA initiatives covering medical, FIFA Football for Schools, FIFA Legends and broader FIFA campaigns.

Six weekly themes – Global Game, Borough Showcase, Youth Showcase, Culture & Arts, Community Champions and Closing Celebration – will guide the activation through to its conclusion on 18 July.

Mayor Mamdani said he hoped the FIFA Arena would be the starting point for some great football careers. “My sincere hope is that, in the run-up to the 2038 (FIFA) World Cup, when the US men's national team's next great prospect is asked where his journey began, he will be able to say, ‘Right here, on this pitch in Central Park’," he said.

FIFA Arena opens in Central Park as free FIFA World Cup final watch party announced for New York 02:06

FIFA Legend George Weah, whose son Timothy is representing the United States at the tournament, spoke of the wider significance of the FIFA Arena programme for communities around the world.

“I think it’s a significant initiative. The projects that FIFA carry out in communities like this – like where I came from – it’s significant, not just to football, but for the growth of humanity,” he said.

Mr Weah, who enjoyed an illustrious career with clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan, called for the tournament to reflect football’s most important values. “We just hope that we have a friendly tournament, and a tournament without racism. That’s the hallmark of the game, unity and friendship,” he said.

There was also a kickabout on the mini-pitch involving local children from Soccer Streets, joined by Mayor Mamdani and Mr Infantino.

Alongside the FIFA Arena inauguration, the announcement of the watch party for 50,000 fans marked another milestone. The free event, presented by Global Citizen, will be administered through a lottery system. Twenty per cent of tickets will be reserved for local non-profit and youth soccer organisations.

“We are having the largest watch party (for) the biggest match in the world…right here in Central Park…and guess what the price tag is? It’s free,” said Governor Hochul. “So, right here on the great lawn, there's no better place…this is the summertime go-to spot for New Yorkers, and now it'll be the city's front row seat to that beautiful game.”

The event, backed by a USD 6 million investment from Empire State Development and a USD 3.5 million allocation from New York City, will also feature live entertainment and local food vendors.

Global Citizen CEO and co-founder Hugh Evans highlighted the significance of both announcements for the organisation’s wider mission. Global Citizen also serves as producer of the first-ever FIFA World Cup final halftime show, which will be curated by Chris Martin of Coldplay and feature performances by Shakira, Madonna and BTS.

Governor Hochul and Mayor Mamdani both underlined their commitment to ensuring the FIFA World Cup 2026™ is accessible to all New Yorkers.

“The most iconic match of the most iconic tournament in the world deserves to be watched in the most iconic park in the world, with the most iconic skyline as its backdrop,” said Mayor Mamdani.