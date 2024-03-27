FIFA Series news

COLOMBO, SRI LANKA - MARCH 22: A Football Unites the World badge is seen during the FIFA Series 2024 Sri Lanka match between Sri Lanka and Papua New Guinea at Race Course Ground on March 22, 2024 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo by Pakawich Damrongkiattisak - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
‘It brings us closer to the rest of the world’: FIFA Series opens new horizons for national team players
27 Mar 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 26: Brunei Darussalam players celebrate after the team's victory during the FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia match between Vanuatu and Brunei Darussalam at King Abdullah Sports City on March 26, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
Flurry of goals concludes inaugural FIFA Series
26 Mar 2024
BAKU, AZERBAIJAN - MARCH 22: Players of Bulgaria celebrate during the FIFA Series 2024 Azerbaijan match between Tanzania and Bulgaria at Dalga Arena on March 22, 2024 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
Bulgaria set sights on a revival
26 Mar 2024
AL WAKRAH, QATAR - DECEMBER 07: Ahmed Hegazy of Egypt battles for possession with Baghdad Bounedjah of Algeria during the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 Group D match between Algeria and Egypt at Al Janoub Stadium on December 07, 2021 in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
FIFA Series 2024™ serves as Egypt’s pathway back to the FIFA World Cup
26 Mar 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 21: A group photo during a FIFA meeting with Saudi Arabian Football Federation on March 21, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo courtesy of SAFF)
Football Development
Saudi Arabia continue on developmental trajectory by hosting the FIFA Series 2024™
26 Mar 2024
COLOMBO, SRI LANKA - MARCH 25: Yawanendji Christian Theodore of Central African Republic celebrates scoring his team's first goal with Godame Tieri during the FIFA Series 2024 Sri Lanka match between Central African Republic and Papua New Guinea at Race Course Ground on March 25, 2024 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo by Pakawich Damrongkiattisak - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
African trio maintain perfect record in FIFA Series
25 Mar 2024
COLOMBO, SRI LANKA - MARCH 22: A view of the action during the FIFA Series 2024 Sri Lanka match between Central African Republic and Bhutan at Race Course Ground on March 22, 2024 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo by Viraj Kothalawala/FFSL)
Football Development
"We're very grateful": Football in the Central African Republic developing with FIFA support
25 Mar 2024
ALGIERS, ALGERIA - MARCH 22: Vladimir Petkovic, Head Coach of Algeria, and his backroom staff line up prior to the FIFA Series 2024 Algeria match between Algeria and Bolivia at Nelson Mandela Stadium on March 22, 2024 in Algiers, Algeria. (Photo by Richard Pelham - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
Petkovic aiming to follow in Halilhodzic’s footsteps and take Algeria back to the FIFA World Cup
24 Mar 2024
CAIRO, EGYPT - MARCH 22: Mostafa Mohamed Ahmed Abdalla of Egypt (hidden) celebrates scoring his team's first goal from the penalty spot with teammates during the FIFA Series 2024 Egypt match between Egypt and New Zealand at New Administrative Capital Stadium on March 22, 2024 in Cairo, Egypt. (Photo by Tullio Puglia - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
Egypt and Algeria give new bosses debut delight in FIFA Series™
22 Mar 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 21: The adidas matchball is seen on a plinth prior to the FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia match between Cabo Verde and Guyana at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium on March 21, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Mohammed Almana - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
More playing opportunities: FIFA Member Associations embrace the first FIFA Series
22 Mar 2024
PRELIMINARY JOINT QUALIFICATION 2026,MONGOLIA,AFGHANISTAN,12 - MUNKH-ORGIL ORKHON,17 - RAHMAT AKBARI,
Football Development
Mongolia’s international progression continues with FIFA support
22 Mar 2024
Bulgaria's forward Kiril Despodov (L) celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 group G qualification football match between Bulgaria and Serbia in Razgrad, on June 20, 2023. (Photo by Nikolay DOYCHINOV / AFP) (Photo by NIKOLAY DOYCHINOV/AFP via Getty Images)
Football Development
Bulgaria savouring FIFA Series 2024 challenge
22 Mar 2024
JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - MARCH 21: Players and staff of Guinea celebrate victory in the FIFA Series 2024 Saudi Arabia match between Guinea and Vanuatu at King Abdullah Sports City on March 21, 2024 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
Historic FIFA Series commences with African nations impressing
21 Mar 2024
MIRAFLORES, BOLIVIA - NOVEMBER 16: Players of Bolivia celebrate after winning a FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Bolivia and Peru at Estadio Hernando Siles on November 16, 2023 in Miraflores, Bolivia. (Photo by Gaston Brito Miserocchi/Getty Images)
Football Development
Growth through competing the objective for Bolivia in FIFA Series 2024™
21 Mar 2024
DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 11: Yacine Brahimi and Mohammed Belaili of Algeria celebrate victory in the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 Quarter-Final match between Morocco and Algeria at Al Thumana Stadium on December 11, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
Algeria gets FIFA Series green light
20 Mar 2024
JAKARTA, INDONESIA - NOVEMBER 11: Adidas Official Match Balls are seen prior to the FIFA U-17 World Cup Group C match between New Caledonia and England at Jakarta International Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo by Alex Caparros - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
FIFA Series 2024™ match schedule now available
20 Mar 2024
AL KHOR, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Mohammed Belaili of Algeria lifts the FIFA Arab Cup trophy following victory during the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021 Final match between Tunisia and Algeria at Al Bayt Stadium on December 18, 2021 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
Excitement rises on the eve of the FIFA Series
19 Mar 2024
CAIRO, EGYPT - OCTOBER 06: Egypt fans before the FIFA U20 World Cup Round of 16 match between Egypt and Costa Rica at the Cairo International Stadium on October 6, 2009 in Cairo, Egypt. (Photo by Shaun Botterill - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Football Development
Egypt announced as host as FIFA Series pilot phase expanded
18 Mar 2024
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND - APRIL 24: A view of the Football Unites the World flag alongside the FIFA flag during the FTC Women's Football Filming at HoF, Home of FIFA on April 24, 2023 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Harold Cunningham/FIFA)
Tournaments & Events
FIFA Series international friendlies pilot project to commence in March 2024
26 Feb 2024