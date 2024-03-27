FIFA.com
FIFA Series news
Football Development
‘It brings us closer to the rest of the world’: FIFA Series opens new horizons for national team players
27 Mar 2024
Football Development
Flurry of goals concludes inaugural FIFA Series
26 Mar 2024
Football Development
Bulgaria set sights on a revival
26 Mar 2024
Football Development
FIFA Series 2024™ serves as Egypt’s pathway back to the FIFA World Cup
26 Mar 2024
Football Development
Saudi Arabia continue on developmental trajectory by hosting the FIFA Series 2024™
26 Mar 2024
Football Development
African trio maintain perfect record in FIFA Series
25 Mar 2024
Football Development
"We're very grateful": Football in the Central African Republic developing with FIFA support
25 Mar 2024
Football Development
Petkovic aiming to follow in Halilhodzic’s footsteps and take Algeria back to the FIFA World Cup
24 Mar 2024
Football Development
Egypt and Algeria give new bosses debut delight in FIFA Series™
22 Mar 2024
Football Development
More playing opportunities: FIFA Member Associations embrace the first FIFA Series
22 Mar 2024
Football Development
Mongolia’s international progression continues with FIFA support
22 Mar 2024
Football Development
Bulgaria savouring FIFA Series 2024 challenge
22 Mar 2024
Football Development
Historic FIFA Series commences with African nations impressing
21 Mar 2024
Football Development
Growth through competing the objective for Bolivia in FIFA Series 2024™
21 Mar 2024
Football Development
Algeria gets FIFA Series green light
20 Mar 2024
Football Development
FIFA Series 2024™ match schedule now available
20 Mar 2024
Football Development
Excitement rises on the eve of the FIFA Series
19 Mar 2024
Football Development
Egypt announced as host as FIFA Series pilot phase expanded
18 Mar 2024
Tournaments & Events
FIFA Series international friendlies pilot project to commence in March 2024
26 Feb 2024
