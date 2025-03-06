African delight and Japanese jump amid FIFA/Coca-Cola Women’s World Ranking™ highlights

Updated FIFA/Coca-Cola Women’s World Ranking™ includes record 196 teams

Japan back in the top five, while the United States remain out in front despite SheBelieves Cup disappointment

Eye-catching achievements for Djibouti, Kenya and Tanzania, among other African nations

The latest instalment of the FIFA/Coca-Cola Women’s World Ranking™ marks a number of milestones. The first release of 2025 features more teams than ever before: 196. Djibouti make their debut, entering the global pecking order in 195th place. This is just one of the ranking-related storylines served up the last couple of months, during which 127 internationals have been contested, including African qualifiers for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Brazil 2027™.

The USA still lead the table despite having suffered a 2-1 reverse at home in the SheBelieves Cup trophy decider; their conquerors, Japan (5th, up 3), return to the top five for the first time since December 2015. It is as you were immediately below the Stars and Stripes, with Spain (2nd), Germany (3rd) and England (4th) remaining their closest pursuers. Moving down, Sweden (6th), Canada (7th) and Brazil (8th) have all slipped a spot, while Korea DPR (9th) and the Netherlands (10th) have not budged and continue to round off the top 10.

The Nadeshiko are the only team in the upper echelons to have climbed more than two places. On the other hand, a glance further down the standings reveals a string of remarkable rises, including Puerto Rico (81st, up 4), Montenegro (84th, up 4), El Salvador (85th, up 5), Nepal (99th, up 4), the United Arab Emirates (112th, up 4), Cabo Verde (125th, up 4) and Cyprus (127th, up 6).

Burkina Faso (132nd) and Benin (147th) have also enjoyed impressive progressions (both up 5), but they are eclipsed by two fellow African nations: Tanzania (138th) and Kenya (142nd) share the honour of being this edition’s biggest climbers in terms of places, having both soared up seven spots.

Leaders USA Moves into top 10 None Moves out of top 10 None Matches played in total 127 Most matches played Myanmar, Nepal (4 matches each) Biggest move by points Tanzania (up 41.12 points) Biggest move by ranks Tanzania, Kenya (up 7 ranks) Biggest drop by points Tunisia (down 43.79 points) Biggest drop by ranks Tunisia (down 11 ranks) Newly ranked teams Djibouti (195th) Teams that are no longer ranked None

There could well be more CAF celebrations on the cards when the next instalment is released in June, as four African sides (Chad, Eritrea, Libya and Sudan) are just one official match away from making history by sealing their first appearance in the standings.

The full standings can be viewed in the “FIFA/Coca-Cola Women’s World Ranking” section of Inside FIFA.