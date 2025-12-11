Spain hold firm atop December’s FIFA/Coca-Cola Women's World Ranking

World champions stay top after clinching UEFA Women’s Nations League title

Nations League finalists Germany shoot up two places to third

Record 198 teams make up the ranking as Chad and Libya premiere

Following four months packed with continental competitions and FIFA Women’s World Cup™ qualifiers, the FIFA/Coca-Cola Women’s World Ranking has undergone a major reshuffle since the previous update.

World champions Spain (1st, unchanged) retained their UEFA Women’s Nations League crown to stay in pole position in the ranking after regaining top spot in August. In the continental showdown, La Roja overcame Germany (3rd, up 2), who have made the biggest leap amongst the top 10. Sandwiched between the two European heavyweights are the USA (2nd, unchanged), who beat Italy in two friendlies in the most recent international break but lost to Portugal back in October.

Further down the top 10, Sweden (now 5th) have tumbled two places following their semi-final defeat to Spain in the UEFA Women’s Nations League, while France (7th, down 1) and Canada (10th, down 1) also lost ground. Moving in the other direction, FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ hosts Brazil (6th, up 1) and Korea DPR (9th, up 1) have climbed the standings.

Elsewhere in the pecking order, three nations from different continents have risen 16 places each. Nicaragua (now 96th), Burkina Faso (now 118th) and American Samoa (now 137th) all made significant strides, with the latter having claimed two notable scalps by beating the Cook Islands and Tonga to register over 63 ranking points – more than any other country since the previous instalment.

Paraguay (now 46th) have nosedived five spots and are the biggest fallers in the top 50. Further down the ladder, Mali (now 85th) and Egypt (now 101st) have slumped six places apiece, while India (now 67th), Cameroon (now 70th) and the Solomon Islands (now 77th) have each dropped four places.

Leaders Spain (unchanged) Moves into top 10 None Moves out of top 10 None Matches played in total 204 Most matches played Thailand (8 matches) Biggest move by points American Samoa (up 63.14 points) Biggest move by ranks American Samoa, Burkina Faso, Nicaragua (up 16 ranks) Biggest drop by points Cameroon (down 43.08 points) Biggest drop by ranks Togo (down 14 ranks) Newly ranked teams Chad, Libya Teams that are no longer ranked None (compared to August 2025)