Spain hold firm atop December’s FIFA/Coca-Cola Women's World Ranking

World champions stay top after clinching UEFA Women’s Nations League title
Nations League finalists Germany shoot up two places to third
Record 198 teams make up the ranking as Chad and Libya premiere
Following four months packed with continental competitions and FIFA Women’s World Cup™ qualifiers, the FIFA/Coca-Cola Women’s World Ranking has undergone a major reshuffle since the previous update.
World champions Spain (1st, unchanged) retained their UEFA Women’s Nations League crown to stay in pole position in the ranking after regaining top spot in August. In the continental showdown, La Roja overcame Germany (3rd, up 2), who have made the biggest leap amongst the top 10. Sandwiched between the two European heavyweights are the USA (2nd, unchanged), who beat Italy in two friendlies in the most recent international break but lost to Portugal back in October.
Further down the top 10, Sweden (now 5th) have tumbled two places following their semi-final defeat to Spain in the UEFA Women’s Nations League, while France (7th, down 1) and Canada (10th, down 1) also lost ground. Moving in the other direction, FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ hosts Brazil (6th, up 1) and Korea DPR (9th, up 1) have climbed the standings.
Elsewhere in the pecking order, three nations from different continents have risen 16 places each. Nicaragua (now 96th), Burkina Faso (now 118th) and American Samoa (now 137th) all made significant strides, with the latter having claimed two notable scalps by beating the Cook Islands and Tonga to register over 63 ranking points – more than any other country since the previous instalment.
Paraguay (now 46th) have nosedived five spots and are the biggest fallers in the top 50. Further down the ladder, Mali (now 85th) and Egypt (now 101st) have slumped six places apiece, while India (now 67th), Cameroon (now 70th) and the Solomon Islands (now 77th) have each dropped four places.
Leaders
Spain (unchanged)
Moves into top 10
None
Moves out of top 10
None
Matches played in total
204
Most matches played
Thailand (8 matches)
Biggest move by points
American Samoa (up 63.14 points)
Biggest move by ranks
American Samoa, Burkina Faso, Nicaragua (up 16 ranks)
Biggest drop by points
Cameroon (down 43.08 points)
Biggest drop by ranks
Togo (down 14 ranks)
Newly ranked teams
Chad, Libya
Teams that are no longer ranked
None (compared to August 2025)
Two African sides, Chad and Libya, have come into the ranking for the first time after locking horns with each other and battling it out against Afghan Women United and Tunisia in the FIFA Unites: Women’s Series™. Those two latest additions have brought the number of FIFA Member Associations (MAs) in the women’s standings up to a record 198. Finally, Poland (24th), Venezuela (42nd), Cabo Verde (119th) and Saudi Arabia (161st) find themselves sitting at all-time highs.