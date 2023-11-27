Champions Spain surge to summit of FIFA/Coca-Cola Men’s World Ranking

FIFA World Cup Final 2026 ™ winners regain top spot they had previously held earlier this year

La Roja supplant runners-up Argentina as planet’s top men’s team

Tournament co-hosts Mexico back in top ten for first time since March 2022, quarter-finalists Norway make the biggest move

The curtain came down on an unforgettable and historic FIFA World Cup 2026™ as Spain (1st, up 1) earned a coveted second star and reclaimed pole position in the FIFA/Coca-Cola Men’s World Ranking.

La Roja, who had surrendered the summit in April, also opened up a sizeable lead over their closest rivals and 2026 edition runners-up Argentina (2nd, down 1). The 2022 champions relinquished their crown and the number one spot after losing 1-0 after extra-time in the final at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

The top ten has undergone a significant shake-up after 105 matches were played in the most recent ranking period, 104 of which came at the recent global showpiece. Brazil (5th, up 1) and Morocco (6th, up 1) both leapfrog Portugal (7th, down 2), who were eliminated in the Round of 16 by the eventual winners. Quarter-finalists Belgium (8th, up 1) move ahead of their neighbours in the Netherlands (9th, down 1) while co-hosts, Mexico (10th, up 4), return to the top ten for the first time since March 2022 at the expense of Germany (12th, down 2).

This latest update to the rankings reflects the results at the FIFA World Cup 2026, with the top 90 accounting for most of the changes as a direct consequence of how the tournament’s 48 teams performed.

Two of the other teams who made waves on North American soil are among the biggest climbers. Switzerland (15th, up 5) move up five places courtesy of their impressive run to the last eight, a feat matched by Norway (19th, up 12). The Scandinavians have not only made the largest leap in this latest edition of the rankings, but have also surged to their best position since August 2011, when they stood as high as 12th.

Other big beneficiaries include Egypt (24th, up 5), Paraguay (34th, up 7), Congo DR (41st, up 5), South Africa (54th, up 6) and Ghana (65th, up 8).

The picture was less bright for Türkiye (27th, down 5), Korea Republic (32nd, down 7), Panama (44th, down 10) and Czechia (48th, down 8), although all four remain in the top 50. In contrast, Tunisia (57th, down 12) and Uzbekistan (60th, down 10) have dropped out, while Chile (49th, up 2) and Peru (50th, up 2) step into their spots.

With these two new additions, there are now nine South American teams in this select group. The remaining confederations are represented as follows: UEFA: 25 (unchanged); CAF: 8 (down 1); AFC: 4 (down 1); Concacaf: 4 (unchanged); OFC: 0 (unchanged), compared with the previous edition of the standings published shortly before the start of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The next FIFA/Coca-Cola Men’s World Ranking will be published on 7 October 2026.