Argentina reclaim top spot in the FIFA/Coca-Cola Men’s World Ranking

The reigning world champions have not led the ranking since July 2025

France drop to third, Spain stay second and Morocco make history

The final FIFA/Coca-Cola Men’s World Ranking is revealed ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026™

Argentina (1st, up 2), the reigning world champions, will begin their title defence as the world's top-ranked team, with the June FIFA/Coca-Cola Men's World Ranking published just hours before the biggest-ever FIFA World Cup™ gets under way.

Following a series of pre-FIFA World Cup™ friendlies that marked the second period in which the FIFA/Coca-Cola Men's World Ranking was updated in real time during international matches, Argentina surged back to the summit after victories in both their warm-up fixtures, against Iceland and Honduras. They replace France (3rd, down 2), who slipped behind after losing to Côte d'Ivoire before beating Northern Ireland, and Spain (2nd, unchanged), who were held to a draw by Iraq and then beat Peru.

Further down the top ten, Morocco (7th, up 1) continue their rise, reaching their highest-ever position since the FIFA/Coca-Cola Men's World Ranking was introduced in August 1993. In doing so, they overtake the Netherlands (8th, down 1), whilst elsewhere in the top 20, Mexico (14th, up 1) and Uruguay (16th, up 1) move above Senegal (15th, down 1) and the USA (17th, down 1), with IR Iran (20th, up 1) entering the top 20.

Hungary (39th, up 3), Chile (51st, up 3) and China PR (91st, up 3) are the biggest climbers in the top 100, with Serbia (41st, down 4), Mali (55th, down 3) and Benin (93rd, down 3) registering the biggest drops. Outside the top 100, Lebanon (115th, down 7) and Bhutan (192nd, down 6) suffer the biggest drops.

Leaders Argentina (plus 2) Moves into top 10 None Moves out of top 10 None Matches played in total 144 Most matches played India, Nigeria (4 matches each) Biggest move by points Yemen (plus 15.8 points) Biggest move by ranks Indonesia, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Yemen (plus 4 ranks each) Biggest drop by points Lebanon (minus 15.7 points) Biggest drop by ranks Lebanon (minus 7 ranks) Newly ranked teams None Teams that are no longer ranked None Inactive teams, not ranked None

The FIFA/Coca-Cola Men’s World Ranking will also serve as the tiebreaker, according to the Competition Regulations, to confirm the ranking within the group of two or more teams at the end of group stage and to determine which eight teams are the best third-placed teams to advance to the Round of 32 if multiple third-ranked teams are still tied after applying the criteria in steps 1 and 2.

The full ranking can be found on Inside FIFA.