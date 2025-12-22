Spain end 2025 atop FIFA/Coca-Cola Men's World Ranking, Jordan jump

Spain still lead world champions Argentina after reclaiming top spot in September 2025

Morocco within touching distance of top 10 after FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025™ win

Runners-up Jordan jump two places, while Kosovo stand out after stellar year

The December 2025 edition of the FIFA/Coca-Cola Men’s World Ranking – the last of the year – has landed following the latest 42 international fixtures, with the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025™ having taken centre stage.

Fresh from clinching the regional crown in Doha, Qatar, Morocco (11th, unchanged) are just short of breaking into the top 10 for the first time since April 1998, trailing Croatia (10th, unchanged) by just 0.54 points. Spain (1st, unchanged) remain top of the pile having knocked second-placed Argentina (2nd, unchanged) off their perch in the September instalment, while France (3rd, unchanged) complete the podium in the end of year line-up.

Alongside Croatia, fellow top 10 nations England (4th), Brazil (5th), Portugal (6th), the Netherlands (7th), Belgium (8th) and Germany (9th) remain unchanged.

The biggest climbs happened further down the ranking, with just three teams climbing more than one place: Jordan (64th, up 2), who pushed the Atlas Lions all the way before finishing runners-up at the FIFA Arab Cup 2025, Vietnam (107th, up 3) and Singapore (148th, up 3).

Leaders Spain (unchanged) Moves into top 10 None Moves out of top 10 None Matches played in total 42 Most matches played Jordan, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (6 matches each) Biggest move by points Palestine (up 14.18 points) Biggest move by ranks Singapore and Vietnam (up 3 ranks each) Biggest drop by points Malaysia (down 22.52 points) Biggest drop by ranks Malaysia (down 5 ranks) Newly ranked teams None Teams that are no longer ranked None Inactive teams, not ranked Eritrea

Kosovo (80th, unchanged) emerge as the year’s standout side after registering 89.02 points, more than any other team, owing to their impressive record of seven wins and two draws across 10 outings in 2025. All told, they achieved a year-high 19-place surge in 2025.

Other standout performers include Norway (29th, unchanged), who earned 68.70 points, and Suriname (123rd, unchanged), who have shot up 15 places since the December 2024 ranking. Twelve other nations have also climbed between 10 and 14 places over the past year.

The top-50 breakdown by confederation at the end of 2025 is almost identical to that at the close of last year, with 26 nations being affiliated to UEFA, seven to CONMEBOL (down 1) and CAF, five to Concacaf (up 1) and the AFC, and none to the OFC.