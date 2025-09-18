Spain surge back to first place in FIFA/Coca-Cola Men's World Ranking amid top 10 shake-up

Spain in pole position for first time since 2014

Previous pacesetters, world champions Argentina, plunge to third having also been leapfrogged by France

Biggest climbers Slovakia climb 10 spots and re-enter top 50

After a hiatus following the rousing success of the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup™ in June and July, men’s international football action returned to the global stage with a bang earlier this month in the shape of a string of FIFA World Cup 26™ qualifiers across Africa, Europe and the Americas.

In total, over 200 relevant national-team matches have been contested around the world since the FIFA/Coca-Cola Men’s World Ranking was last updated, which have had a major impact on the pecking order.

The highest-profile change comes right at the top, with UEFA EURO 2024 winners Spain rising one place to 1st, a mark they have not occupied in the men’s game since back in June 2014. In the process, they have dethroned long-standing leaders Argentina (3rd, down 2), who had occupied the position since April 2023.

Joining high-flying Spain in surpassing the current world champions are the team Argentina beat in the FIFA World Cup 2022™ final, France (2nd, up 1). Slightly further down, Portugal, Croatia and Italy have all edged up one spot, into 5th, 9th and 10th position, respectively, making the most of the setbacks suffered by Brazil (6th, down 1) and Germany (12th, down 3).

For Germany, the damage was done by their away defeat to Slovakia in their opening FIFA World Cup 26 qualifier, and they find themselves languishing outside the top 10 for the first time since October 2024. Morocco (11th, up 1) now lead the chasing pack outside the top 10, having triumphed in eight of their nine matches since the last edition of the ranking in July.

The biggest climbers overall are Slovakia (42nd, up 10), whose reward for kick-starting their World Cup qualifying campaign with two straight wins – including the aforementioned upset of Germany – is a place back among the top 50.

Having all shot at least five places up the standings, The Gambia (115th, up 8), Madagascar (108th, up 7), Paraguay (37th, up 6), Uganda (82nd, up 6), Libya (112th, up 5), Suriname (131st, up 5) and the Faroe Islands (136th, up 5) are the main other movers and shakers.

Leaders Spain (up 1) Moves into top 10 Italy (10, plus 1) Moves out of top 10 Germany (12, minus 3) Matches played in total 215 Most matches played Madagascar, Morocco (9 matches each) Biggest move by points Slovakia (up 25.31 points) Biggest move by ranks Slovakia (up 10 ranks) Biggest drop by points Central African Republic (down 26.18 points) Biggest drop by ranks Zimbabwe (down 9 ranks) Newly ranked teams None Teams that are no longer ranked None Inactive teams, not ranked Eritrea

Two further standout storylines are served up by FIFA World Cup 26 co-hosts Canada (26th, up 2) and UEFA up-and-comers Kosovo (91st, up 4). Having already celebrated all-time highs in previous instalments of the ranking, both continue to break new ground.

The full ranking can be found on Inside FIFA.