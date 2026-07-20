Rankings
Bangladesh
Current Men's ranking
Match window closed
RK
Team
Points
Last official update:20 July 2026
Next official update:07 October 2026 (68 days)
Historical Men's ranking
Highlights
181st
Current rank
110th
Highest Ranking
197th
Lowest Rank
162nd
Average Rank
28
Biggest climb
21
Biggest fall
Timeline
No data to show
Year on year summary
Best Ranking
Worst Ranking
Biggest climb
Biggest fall
Bangladesh Football Federation's details
Who is the president? Where is the headquarters based? And what is the name of the current national team coach?
Ranking Procedures
How rankings are calculated?