Información
Contacto

Sitio oficial

www.svenskfotboll.se

Dirección postal

Evenemangsgatan 31 A,

P.O. Box 1216,

171 23 SOLNA

Sweden

Contacto

Teléfono: +46-8/735 0900

info:svff@svenskfotboll.se

Fax: +46-8/735 0901

ORGANIZACIÓN

Presidente

Fredrik REINFELDT

Vicepresidente

Bert ANDERSSON

Joergen ERIKSSON

Lars-Christer OLSSON

Secretario General interino

Tobias TIBELL

Tesorero

Kjell SAHLSTROM

Jefe de Prensa

Andreas JANSSON

Director Técnico

Caroline SJOBLOM

Kim KALLSTROM

Peter WETTERGREN

Seleccionador masculino

Jon Dahl TOMASSON

Seleccionador/a femenino/a

Peter GERHARDSSON

Presidente de la Comisión de Árbitros

Karl Mattias JOHANSSON

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Goeran ENGSOO

Coordinador Arbitraje

Stefan JOHANNESSON

