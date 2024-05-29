Federación Sueca de Fútbol
Información
Contacto
Sitio oficialwww.svenskfotboll.se
Dirección postal
Evenemangsgatan 31 A,
P.O. Box 1216,
171 23 SOLNA
Sweden
Contacto
Teléfono: +46-8/735 0900
Fax: +46-8/735 0901
ORGANIZACIÓN
Presidente
Fredrik REINFELDT
Vicepresidente
Bert ANDERSSON
Joergen ERIKSSON
Lars-Christer OLSSON
Secretario General interino
Tobias TIBELL
Tesorero
Kjell SAHLSTROM
Jefe de Prensa
Andreas JANSSON
Director Técnico
Caroline SJOBLOM
Kim KALLSTROM
Peter WETTERGREN
Seleccionador masculino
Jon Dahl TOMASSON
Seleccionador/a femenino/a
Peter GERHARDSSON
Presidente de la Comisión de Árbitros
Karl Mattias JOHANSSON
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Goeran ENGSOO
Coordinador Arbitraje
Stefan JOHANNESSON
Actualizaciones sobre Federación Sueca de Fútbol
Estas son algunas de las últimas noticias, imágenes y videos relacionados con la federación.
Fútbol Femenino
El informe sobre el pluriempleo contribuirá a mejorar el fútbol femenino de élite
5 abr 2024