Federación de Fútbol de Lesoto
Información
Contacto

Sitio oficial

www.lefa.co.ls

Dirección postal

Bambatha Tsita Sports Arena Old Polo,

P.O. Box 1879,

100 MASERU

Lesotho

Contacto

Teléfono: +266/2231 1879

info:ntatemohapi@lefa.co.ls

Fax: +266/2231 0586

ORGANIZACIÓN

President

Salemane PHAFANE

Vice President

Khiba MOHOANYANE

Lebohang THOTANYANA

Matloko MAFANTIRI

Rantsubise MATETE

General Secretary

Mokhosi MOHAPI

Treasurer

Mokhosi MOHAPI

Media And Communication Manager

Thabo MARETLANE

Technical Director

Lehlohonolo THOTANYANA

National Coach Men

Leslie NOTSI

National Coach Women

Shalane LEHOHLA

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Tebalo MPITI

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Sentso MOHAU

Referee Coordinator

Sentso MOHAU

Lesoto Clasificación

Lesoto Clasificación masculina
Lesoto Clasificación Mundial Femenina
masculina
CLEquipoPuntos
146
Botsuana
Botsuana
Botsuana
1064.50
147
San Cristóbal y Nieves
San Cristóbal y Nieves
San Cristóbal y Nieves
1057.05
148
Lesoto
Lesoto
Lesoto
1047.27
149
Esuatini
Esuatini
Esuatini
1045.88
150
República Dominicana
República Dominicana
República Dominicana
1040.77

15 feb 2024

FEMENINA
CLEquipoPuntos
174
Macao
Macao
Macao
850.91
175
Arabia Saudí
Arabia Saudí
Arabia Saudí
848.57
176
Lesoto
Lesoto
Lesoto
841.53
177
Guinea-Bissáu
Guinea-Bissáu
Guinea-Bissáu
838.58
178
Burundi
Burundi
Burundi
829.84

15 mar 2024