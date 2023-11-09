Federación de Fútbol de Lesoto
Información
Contacto
Sitio oficialwww.lefa.co.ls
Dirección postal
Bambatha Tsita Sports Arena Old Polo,
P.O. Box 1879,
100 MASERU
Lesotho
Contacto
Teléfono: +266/2231 1879
Fax: +266/2231 0586
ORGANIZACIÓN
President
Salemane PHAFANE
Vice President
Khiba MOHOANYANE
Lebohang THOTANYANA
Matloko MAFANTIRI
Rantsubise MATETE
General Secretary
Mokhosi MOHAPI
Treasurer
Mokhosi MOHAPI
Media And Communication Manager
Thabo MARETLANE
Technical Director
Lehlohonolo THOTANYANA
National Coach Men
Leslie NOTSI
National Coach Women
Shalane LEHOHLA
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Tebalo MPITI
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Sentso MOHAU
Referee Coordinator
Sentso MOHAU
Lesoto Clasificación
Lesoto Clasificación masculina
Lesoto Clasificación Mundial Femenina
masculina
|CL
|Equipo
|Puntos
146
Botsuana
Botsuana
1064.50
147
San Cristóbal y Nieves
San Cristóbal y Nieves
1057.05
148
Lesoto
Lesoto
1047.27
149
Esuatini
Esuatini
1045.88
150
República Dominicana
República Dominicana
1040.77
15 feb 2024
FEMENINA
|CL
|Equipo
|Puntos
174
Macao
Macao
850.91
175
Arabia Saudí
Arabia Saudí
848.57
176
Lesoto
Lesoto
841.53
177
Guinea-Bissáu
Guinea-Bissáu
838.58
178
Burundi
Burundi
829.84
15 mar 2024
Actualizaciones sobre Federación de Fútbol de Lesoto
Estas son algunas de las últimas noticias, imágenes y videos relacionados con la federación.
Estrategia de Fútbol Femenino
"Es hora de empezar a hablar del ciclo menstrual y normalizarlo"
9 nov 2023
Desarrollo del Fútbol
Primera edición del Programa de Voluntariado para Empleados de la FIFA
29 nov 2019