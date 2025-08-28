FIFA International Player Transfer Course 2025 launched

Each year, more than 20,000 professional players and over 5,000 clubs across the world are involved in international transfers. While FIFA has significantly simplified the system in recent years, the process still requires a solid understanding of the various stages and procedures, as well as the regulatory framework. The FIFA International Player Transfer Course is aimed at professionals who are, or will be, directly involved in international transfers. The programme provides a brief yet comprehensive insight into the international transfer system, combining lectures with practical exercises to ensure that participants are able to navigate the complexities of the international transfer process with confidence. The four-day course, which is to be held in Miami, United States, from 9 to 12 December 2025, will be delivered in a single module. Participants will acquire practical tools and knowledge to support them in the execution of international transfers in their organisations. The window for participant applications opens on 28 August and will close on 30 September 2025. Further information on the programme, including details of the application process and course content, is available at legal.fifa.com, from where the official brochure can be downloaded.