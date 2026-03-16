FIFA enhances club management and governance across the Americas

World football’s governing body delivered FIFA Campus – Essential Course in Club Management sessions in Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic and Costa Rica

Workshops brought together senior club and FIFA Member Association executives

Key topics included strategic planning and governance, operational and financial matters

FIFA has recently concluded a series of workshops aimed at strengthening club management and governance across Central America and the Caribbean. The sessions sought to empower football leaders to further embrace modern management practices, collaborate effectively with peers and drive the sport’s long-term progress across the club game and domestic football ecosystems.

The three workshops, delivered in Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Costa Rica respectively, are part of the Americas edition of the FIFA Campus – Essential Course in Club Management, which comes under the auspices of the FIFA Leagues and Clubs Professionalisation Programme.

Each workshop brought together senior executives from the FIFA Member Association that governs the game in the country/territory, as well as domestic clubs. The sessions provided a platform for attendees to discuss the challenges and opportunities in professional football management. Participants explored a wide range of subjects, including strategic planning and governance, operational, financial, marketing and communications matters.

“Through the Americas edition of the FIFA Campus – Essential Course in Club Management and the FIFA Leagues and Clubs Professionalisation Programme, we continue to enhance the professional foundations of football in Central America and the Caribbean by providing clubs and our Member Associations with the tools they need to grow sustainably and implement best-practice standards,” said Ornella Desirée Bellia, FIFA Director of Professional Football Relations & Development.

The workshops are part of FIFA’s ongoing commitment to promoting sustainable growth and professional excellence in club management. By providing guidance on governance, strategic planning and operational efficiency, FIFA aims to ensure that clubs and Member Associations are equipped to foster competitive, transparent and well-managed football environments.