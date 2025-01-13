jemenitischer Fussballverband
Information
Kontakt
Offizielle Websitewww.yemenfa.com
Adresse
Quarter of Sport Al Jeraf (Stadium Ali Muhsen),
P.O. Box 908 Sanaa,
AL-THAWRA CITY
Yemen
Kontakt
Telefon: +967-1/310 923
Infos:gs.office@yemen-fa.com
Fax: +967-1/431 953
Organisation
Präsident
Ahmed Saleh AL EISSI
Vizepräsident
Hasan BA SHANFAR
Generalsekretär
Hamid AL SHAIBANI
Finanzdirektor
Mohamed AL-TAWEL
Medien- und Kommunikationsmanager
Moad AL-KHAMESE
Nationaltrainer Männer
Noureddine OULD ALI
Chairperson of the Referees Committee
Ahmed ANAAM
Head/Director of the Referees Department
Mukhtar SALEH ALYARIMI
Schiedsrichter Koordinator
Gamal AL-KHWARABI
Futsal Koordinator
Labeb AL MAHDI
Aktuelles - jemenitischer Fussballverband
