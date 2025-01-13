FIFA.com

jemenitischer Fussballverband

Information
Kontakt

Offizielle Website

www.yemenfa.com

Adresse

Quarter of Sport Al Jeraf (Stadium Ali Muhsen),

P.O. Box 908 Sanaa,

AL-THAWRA CITY

Yemen

Kontakt

Telefon: +967-1/310 923

Infos:gs.office@yemen-fa.com

Fax: +967-1/431 953

Organisation

Präsident

Ahmed Saleh AL EISSI

Vizepräsident

Hasan BA SHANFAR

Generalsekretär

Hamid AL SHAIBANI

Finanzdirektor

Mohamed AL-TAWEL

Medien- und Kommunikationsmanager

Moad AL-KHAMESE

Nationaltrainer Männer

Noureddine OULD ALI

Chairperson of the Referees Committee

Ahmed ANAAM

Head/Director of the Referees Department

Mukhtar SALEH ALYARIMI

Schiedsrichter Koordinator

Gamal AL-KHWARABI

Futsal Koordinator

Labeb AL MAHDI

