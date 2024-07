Gianni Infantino trifft Paraguays Staatspräsidenten Santiago Peña

Gianni Infantino also spoke with Santiago Peña and Robert Harrison about the FIFA World Cup 2030™, an edition that will mark the centenary of the World Cup in South America. This celebration is set to take place in Uruguay, where the first FIFA World Cup was held in 1930, and see three fixtures shared between Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay. Both these decisions are subject to the successful completion of FIFA’s bidding process and the approval of the FIFA Congress in 2024.