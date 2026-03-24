FIFA, UNODC and global lawmakers unite in Zurich to strengthen fight against racism in football

Lawmakers, policy leaders and law enforcement officials join forces with FIFA and UNODC to advance legal and policy frameworks with view to tackling racism across game

FIFA President Gianni Infantino addresses delegation, underlining critical role of legislation, education and player influence in driving change

FIFA Players’ Voice Panel members Mercy Akide and Mikaël Silvestre share lived experiences and highlight importance of victim support and solidarity

Lawmakers from across the globe joined football stakeholders at the Home of FIFA in Zürich, Switzerland, last week for a two-day expert-group hearing aimed at strengthening criminal justice responses to racism in football.

Jointly hosted by FIFA and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the expert group hearing on strengthening criminal justice responses to racism in football meeting marked the latest step in a collaboration formalised through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed in 2023. Under the terms of the MoU, both organisations seek to enhance international cooperation, develop comprehensive policy guidance and equip governments with the tools to combat discrimination more effectively.

The expert-group hearing is part of the FIFA Global Stand against Racism in Football and coincided with the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, reinforcing the shared commitment of global stakeholders to drive meaningful, lasting change across the football ecosystem.

Discussions focused on the need for stronger legal and policy frameworks worldwide, with particular emphasis on capacity-building in criminal justice systems and improving victim-centered response. In addition, participants addressed the persistent issue of under-reporting, especially at grassroots level, where a culture of silence continues to undermine efforts to counter hate speech.

The group highlighted the progress made to date, including the reporting mechanisms implemented at FIFA tournaments and the FIFA Social Media Protection Service, both of which are recognised by external stakeholders as proactive measures, alongside the strengthened sanctions introduced under article 15 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino joined the event and reaffirmed football’s role as a vehicle for social change. “I once again stress the need for awareness and the importance of legislation in different countries to tackle the problems of racism and discrimination. Of course, education and peer cooperation are vital tools to internalise mutual respect and good practices, and football can certainly act as a catalyst in this regard,” he said.

“Through the FIFA Players’ Voice Panel, which is doing a fantastic job, we can make a real difference because players are considered to be role models, and their voices are heard across the world. In addition, FIFA’s No Racism campaign is serving to raise awareness and educate about the devastating effects of racism. Having outlined our Global Stand Against Racism at the FIFA Congress two years ago, our work continues and I thank everyone present today, as well as all our partners and stakeholders, for your support and impactful contributions to this vital cause.”

FIFA Players’ Voice Panel members Mercy Akide and Mikaël Silvestre provided first-hand perspectives on racial discrimination, both within football and wider society, and outlined the ongoing efforts to support active players facing abuse.

Mikaël Silvestre underscored the importance of adopting a coordinated, global approach: “It’s been an eye-opener in terms of helping the victims and also how we should try and shape the entire football ecosystem. Because it’s not only FIFA and the associations, you have the clubs, supporters, the media and sponsors – there are a lot of stakeholders. I think we can find a way to establish a framework to help nations that need support, while learning from those that are more advanced. Keeping in mind different laws and cultures, I’m very optimistic that we can make progress, even if the legislation takes time.”

Mercy Akide underlined the human impact of racism and the need to protect future generations: “It’s been an encouraging time for my Players’ Voice Panel colleagues and I. There’s been improvement, but we’re not there yet. We’ve reached out to players so they know that they’re not alone – that we see them and walk in their shoes. The elite game is in the spotlight, but grassroots football is also suffering. Those players are the next generation, and we must ensure they continue to love the game. That’s why I’m proud to stand with FIFA and the UNODC to stop racism.”

The event also addressed the need to tackle the culture of silence, particularly in grassroots football, where under-reporting significantly hinders efforts to counter hate speech. The group applauded FIFA’s endeavours in this area, which have included the implementation of reporting mechanisms that are available to all stakeholders (players, officials, members of the workforce and the public) at tournaments and events.