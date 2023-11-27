FIFA World Cup 2026: Community policing in the service of security

Police officers in direct contact with fans during the FIFA World Cup 2026™

A community policing approach that balances security and human connection

In Boston, the festive atmosphere is characterised by conversations, selfies and interactions with fans

“Can I get a picture with you?” The request no longer surprises the man in uniform. He flashes a broad smile, puts an arm round the fan’s shoulders and strikes a pose. Through selfies, bursts of laughter and impromptu chats with visitors from all around the world, the police officers are also experiencing the FIFA World Cup 2026™ from the inside, without ever losing sight of their primary mission: to ensure security across the tournament’s 16 Host Cities.

In Boston, Massachusetts, as elsewhere, no major incidents have marred the festivities. The mood is one of celebration, and images of the police have quickly made the rounds on social media. Not because of any heavy-handed arrests, but because police officers have become as much participants in the festivities as their guardians: juggling a ball amidst Scottish fans, chatting with a young Japanese supporter and even dancing with match-goers from Cabo Verde.

“Working at this FIFA World Cup is completely different from a traditional sporting event,” said Tyler Sousa, a police officer in Foxborough. “Being able to meet fans from around the world is an experience and a half. It’s like a cultural melting pot. I was expecting them to be a little bit rowdier! (he laughs) The chants are brilliant. I’m loving the experience.”

He added: “It’s cool to see people in kilts, others in lederhosen… It’s also really nice to get to know police officers from other departments and other countries. We exchange patches and things of that nature. It’s awesome.”

For every match played at Boston Stadium, where more than 60,000 spectators turn out, a force of several hundred police officers is deployed around the ground, reinforced by units from the State of Massachusetts and federal agencies. Security is a priority, but engaging with the public is also essential. “It’s important to make connections with people. You just have to get to know them,” Sousa stressed. “Every person has their own story and culture. So it’s good to know a little bit about everybody, which helps us carry out our work the right way.”

This approach is by no means haphazard. It is an integral part of the Foxborough Police Department’s philosophy, where dialogue with the public is regarded as a tool for safeguarding in its own right. For Sousa, exchanging a few words and posing for a selfie is simply part of the job. “It’s what we do. That’s community policing. We want to be one with the community and with visitors as well. Give me all the hugs, all the high fives. I love it!”

The feeling is clearly mutual. Warm, funny and respectful, the supporters are playing a major part in the success of the record-breaking FIFA World Cup 2026. Indeed, the spectacle extends beyond the pitch and into the stands, as Sousa pointed out: “Usually, you want to sneak a peek at the action in the stadium. Here I’m more interested in the fans. Don’t get me wrong: I love the football, but I love the fans and their chants and all the things they do. It’s a spectacle in its own right. I’m finding it fascinating.”

Beyond the football itself, Sousa has been struck by the culture that surrounds the game. “Football culture is a huge part of what makes this sport so special. The chants and the sense of community were aspects of the game I didn’t know too much about. And I think American football could take inspiration from that.”