FIFA World Cup™ teams bring Be Active message to local communities across the USA

Community Training Sessions held by Uzbekistan in Atlanta, Georgia, Curaçao in Boca Raton, Florida, and Haiti in Galloway, New Jersey

FIFA World Cup™ teams open their Team Base Camps to local youngsters as part of the FIFA and World Health Organization (WHO) Be Active campaign

Players from the three national teams create unforgettable memories for the next generation of football fans

Children from communities hosting FIFA World Cup 2026™ Team Base Camps have been taking full advantage of the once-in-a-lifetime chance to practice with and meet the stars of the tournament thanks to FIFA’s Community Training Sessions.

Three nations competing in the FIFA World Cup 2026™ took their historic journey one step further this week, opening the doors of their Team Base Camps to local youngsters as part of the Be Active campaign – the joint initiative of FIFA and the World Health Organization (WHO) that encourages children to get at least 60 minutes of physical activity every day.

In Galloway, New Jersey, Haiti held a community day at Stockton University, their Team Base Camp for the group stage, welcoming local youth teams onto the pitch for drills and the chance to meet FIFA World Cup 2026 players.

For Haiti – back at the World Cup for the first time in 52 years – the connection with the next generation was something striker Wison Isidor valued. “You know what it is like to just meet some professional player. That’s so important for them for learning,” Isidor said.

Haiti Community Training Session 01:35

While the players have busy schedules of preparation for their group stage games, Isidor said he was glad to find some time for local children. “The kids, they are the future of that world, you know? So, it doesn’t matter what time I have to lose for all of them. It’s really important just to spend time with them and help them to learn,” he said.

Greg Ruttler, Head Men’s Soccer Coach at Stockton University, said the sessions were precious opportunities for the kids.

“I wish I had the opportunity to do this when I was this young age, hopefully it means a great deal to them. Hopefully, it sinks in soon and they have great memories to go back and talk about these things down the line. The Be Active campaign and meeting national (team players), there’s nothing cooler,” he added.

At Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton – the official training site for Curaçao, the smallest nation by both population and land mass ever to qualify for a FIFA World Cup™ – the Blue Wave hosted a community training session that was as joyful as it was purposeful.

Assistant Coach Giovanni Franken led warm-ups and small-sided games for an enthusiastic crowd, while players reinforced the Be Active message both on and off the pitch.

Curaçao Community Training Session 01:45

“I believe sport is very important for your body as well as your mental health,” said defender Juriën Gaari. “That’s what we want them to take away – playing sport every day, simply going for a 20-minute walk outside or playing football for a bit is important for staying fit and feeling good mentally.”

Forward Kenji Gorré drew on Curaçao’s own fairytale story to inspire the children in attendance. “I think we’ve really shown that with our achievement, with what we’ve done, that anything is possible,” Gorré said. “I hope that translates to the next generation to know that their dreams can also come true.”

In Marietta, Georgia, Uzbekistan welcomed youth players from across the local area to their Team Base Camp which is usually home to Major League Soccer team Atlanta United.

For a squad making history as Uzbekistan’s first-ever FIFA World Cup team, the occasion carried particular meaning.

Uzbekistan Community Training Session 01:18

“It was a really enjoyable session for us as well and it created a wonderful atmosphere seeing the happiness of the children, (it) makes us happy too,” said Uzbekistan’s Odiljon Xamrobekov.

“Here in Atlanta, we have received a very warm welcome and great hospitality and for that we would like to thank the management - everything is excellent,” he added.

George Rodriguez, Atlanta United Camps and Clinics Manager, said there was real value to the events for local children.

“It just helps them behaviour-wise, to be able to release all the energy they have as kids, to be out in the open. In the end, it helps them in school, in relationships, everything, so I think it is really important

Launched in collaboration with the WHO ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022, the Be Active campaign responds to findings that four out of five children globally are not getting enough physical activity.