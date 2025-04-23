FIFA Member Associations in focus (April 2025)

New chapter in the development of amputee football

FIFA is providing financial and logistical support to its 211 Member Associations (MAs) through various programmes. We take a look at the extraordinary work that FIFA's MAs have been doing in recent weeks to promote, strengthen and make football truly global.

A new chapter in the development of amputee football

The FIFA Foundation will support the World Amputee Football Federation (WAFF) in various projects and initiatives over the coming years to promote amputee football worldwide. Over the next three years, the FIFA Foundation will be involved in various WAFF programmes that will provide players with better access to amputee football. The collaboration, which stems from FIFA President Gianni Infantino's pledge to support the sport, is in line with FIFA's Strategic Objectives for the Global Game: 2023-2027, particularly in terms of social engagement to increase opportunities for all in football and expand player development around the world.

UEFA Congress: FIFA President addresses delegates

FIFA President Gianni Infantino told the 49th Ordinary UEFA Congress in Belgrade, Serbia, that the new FIFA Club World Cup™ offers “all people” a unique opportunity to become world champions.

When the first FIFA Club World Cup™ kicks off in the USA on 14 June, 32 of the world's best club teams will compete against each other to crown the first true club world champion of the beautiful game. “Football is the sport of the people and is for everyone. We are convinced of this,” said the FIFA President. “We want to create new opportunities around the globe so that people worldwide can prove themselves and compete with each other.” This basic idea was also part of Mr Infantino's call to continuously promote women's football. Following the unprecedented success of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™, the first edition after the expansion from 24 to 32 teams, the 2027 tournament in Brazil, which will be held in South America for the first time, aims to build on this momentum.

FIFA Talent Development Scheme

Aruba held its first FIFA Talent Academy Milestone Event, the first to do so in the Caribbean region, highlighting the island nation’s commitment to elite-level player development.

This milestone in Aruba’s football journey was celebrated with a strong sense of community as the island came together for the occasion. The national anthem filled the air, turning the moment into a reminder that true dedication and strategic vision can overcome any challenge, regardless of size.

FIFA's Talent Development Scheme (TDS), which has been introduced in more than 200 Member Associations around the world, providing them with expert guidance to help talented youngsters fulfil their potential.

Guatemala and its National Football Federation of Guatemala (Fedefut) hosted the first event of a FIFA Talent Academy in Concacaf, reflecting the country's dedication and commitment to the development of young talent.

Fedefut's aim is to help young players develop their full potential, as Arsène Wenger, FIFA's Director of Global Football Development, has welcomed.

Safe Together

The Royal Belgian FA's Safe Together programme aims to promote the safety and well-being of minors and vulnerable adults participating in football activities. “Safe Together” focuses primarily on prevention and is also committed to taking any concern or allegation of abuse seriously through rapid, victim-centred response process.

The programme complies with international and national standards and is in line with FIFA's protection programmes.

FIFA Guardians Programme

FIFA Club World Cup™ referee appointments

U.S. Soccer and FIFA Referee Tori Penso, Assistant Referees Brooke Mayo and Kathryn Nesbitt and Video Assistant Referee Armando Villarreal have been appointed as match officials for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ to be held in the United States from June 14 until July 13.

Penso, Mayo and Nesbitt are the only women selected to be on-field at this year's FIFA Club World Cup. The full quartet of officials has already accomplished significant milestones for U.S. Referees, with Penso, Mayo and Nesbitt the first Americans to lead an officiating crew at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023™ final, with Villarreal acting as Assistant Video Referee Assistant for that game.

New Zealand referee Campbell-Kirk Kawana-Waugh has been chosen as OFC's sole representative at the FIFA Club World Cup™.

Football for Schools

Protecting football players from harassment, harm and abuse is a priority for FIFA, especially when children are involved. The FIFA Football for Schools (F4S) programme, which teaches children life skills through football and has already been introduced in over 100 countries, is in line with this goal. By working to integrate prevention and response measures into the work of its MAs and, where appropriate, into its own programmes, FIFA ensures that children participating in football activities are better protected while enjoying the game.

In addition to Zimbabwe, the Moldovan Football Federation is also backing the programme. Former Bulgarian footballer Hristo Stoichkov, FIFA ambassador for Football for Schools, travelled to Moldova on an official visit as part of the educational programme. Stoichkov is unquestionably the most successful Bulgarian football player in history, winning a myriad of individual awards and club titles. His performance at the FIFA World Cup in 1994, where he scored six goals, contributes to this day to his ‘icon’ status. "I want to spend the rest of my life teaching children, and with these projects we want to teach them to live through football. I will accompany the children in this project, regardless of their needs," he said at a press conference.

An example of the tremendous impact that F4S can have is illustrated in Fiji where teenager Adi Ulamila is living proof that Football for Schools can deliver life-changing benefits.