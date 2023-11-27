‘New chapter’ for Cameroonian football as FECAFOOT headquarters inaugurated

New Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT) hub inaugurated in Yaoundé

Ceremony attended by Prime Minister Joseph Ngute, FIFA Vice President and Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Patrice Motsepe and FECAFOOT President Samuel Eto’o

FIFA President Gianni Infantino: Project “reinforces Cameroon's status as a key player in African football”

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has said the new Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT) headquarters will open “a new chapter in the great history” of the African country’s football development.

On Thursday, 14 May 2026, the Prime Minister of Cameroon, Joseph Ngute, cut the ribbon to officially open the building in the Warda district of the capital, Yaoundé, in the company of FIFA Vice President and President of the African Confederation of Football Patrice Motsepe, FECAFOOT President Samuel Eto’o, and Mr Motsepe’s fellow FIFA Council members Hamidou Djibrilla and Souleiman Hassan Waberi.

Construction of the five-storey building was financed in part by the FIFA COVID-19 Relief Plan, approved by the FIFA Council in June 2020 to support football across FIFA’s 211 Member Associations (MAs) in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The inauguration of this modern complex marks a new chapter in the great history of Cameroonian football and will provide FECAFOOT with the necessary infrastructure to further develop and professionalise football in your magnificent country,” said Mr Infantino in a video message played at the ceremony.

“It also reinforces Cameroon's status as a key player in African football, and I would like to congratulate President Eto'o for having successfully completed this project with the same winning mentality he demonstrated throughout his incredible playing career. I am proud that FIFA contributed to this project through the FIFA COVID-19 Relief Plan, demonstrating once again our support for our Member Associations.”

While the new FECAFOOT headquarters will give the association a fit-for-purpose hub as they develop football in the country, it is also a symbol of their enduring collaboration with FIFA.

The FIFA Forward Programme has contributed to renovating the Odza Technical Centre and the installation of an artificial pitch at the Bertoua Municipal Stadium. FIFA support has also helped launch the President’s Cup competition for youth teams while the FIFA Talent Development Scheme is being implemented to provide talented youngsters with a pathway to the professional game.